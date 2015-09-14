HONG KONG, Sept 14 A crackdown in China on
grey-market margin financing will not have significant impact on
markets, because the level of forced liquidation in the clean up
is low, China's securities regulator said on Monday.
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) punished four
of the country's largest brokerages last week for failing to
properly verify clients.
That came after Chinese authorities launched a series of
investigations into the wild fluctuations in the country's stock
markets and a crackdown on alleged "malicious" short-selling or
market manipulation.
The overall risk of derived from brokerages using stock as
collateral is controllable, the spokesman of CSRC added in an
online question and answer statement published on Monday
evening.
