By Benjamin Kang Lim and Samuel Shen
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 14 Chinese authorities
have seized up to 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) from local
governments who failed to use their budget allocations, sources
said, as Beijing looks for ways to spend its way out of an
economic slowdown.
The exclusive Reuters report came after China's stocks fell
following data suggesting economic growth was running below the
2015 target level of about 7 percent, heightening concerns about
the health of the world's second largest economy.
"China's economy faces relatively big downward pressure, so
investor sentiment remains weak," said Gu Yongtao, strategist at
Cinda Securities.
Two sources close to the government said budget funds
repossessed from local governments would be used to pay for
other investments.
The huge underspend, linked to officials' reluctance to
splash out on big-ticket projects while authorities crack down
on corruption, supports the argument of some economists that
Chinese state investment has grown too slowly this year.
"In the past, local governments had asked for the money.
Money was given, but no one acted," said one of the two sources.
On Monday, China's powerful economic planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it had approved
feasibility studies for two road projects worth a total of 6.2
billion yuan ($973.65 million).
Last week, the NDRC gave the green light for railway,
highway and bridge projects worth a combined $23 billion, in a
sign authorities are focusing on infrastructure spending rather
than deeper reforms to shore up growth in the short term.
MORE LOSSES FOR STOCKS
China's stock markets have been on a roller-coaster ride
since June, falling close to 40 percent and prompting frantic
efforts by authorities to restore confidence.
Still, at their peak this year, they were up more than 150
percent compared with the lows of 2014.
A surprise devaluation of the yuan in August further roiled
markets, underlining concerns the economy was weaker than
previously thought and forcing China to burn through its foreign
exchange reserves to keep the currency stable.
A flurry of economic data in the past week has fed those
concerns and prompted Premier Li Keqiang to try to reassure
markets that China is on track to meet its main economic growth
targets. The government has said it expects GDP growth of around
7 percent this year.
Price data pointed to increased deflationary pressure and
lower-than-expected industrial output and investment figures
this weekend raised further doubts.
"Overall, the economy is very weak and the central bank may
have to continue cutting interest rates and banks' reserve
requirement," said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank AG
in Singapore, adding he thought growth would dip below 7 percent
in the July-September quarter.
China's benchmark CSI300 index of the biggest
listed stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 1.97 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.67 percent.
China CSI300 stock index futures fell, some by as much as 7
percent, underlining investor scepticism in the stock market's
upside potential.
REFORMS TO 'ZOMBIE' COMPANIES
Government plans announced at the weekend on restructuring
of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including allowing private
investment, appeared to offer little cheer for investors.
The mammoth task could involve some 25,000 enterprises owned
and managed by local governments and more than 100 managed
centrally under the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission, or SASAC.
"The plan has long been expected," said Cinda's Gu. "So
interest toward the theme could be short-lived."
On Monday, Zhang Xiwu, deputy head of SASAC, told a news
briefing that China would centralise state-owned capital in key
industries, while restricting state investment in industries not
in line with national policies.
"We will make more efforts in reforming 'zombie
enterprises', long-time loss-making enterprises and in disposing
of those low-efficient and non-performing assets," Zhang said.
The yuan erased some early losses following suspected
intervention by the central bank via state-owned banks, traders
said.
The currency was changing hands at 6.3692 per
dollar in the spot market onshore, marginally higher than the
previous close.
The price spread between the offshore and onshore yuan
markets remained narrow, indicating overseas investors were
heeding the indirect warning delivered by China last week, when
state-owned banks, appearing to act on behest of the central
bank, massively bid up the yuan in offshore markets in London
and Hong Kong.
The offshore market continues to price in a slight discount
however, suggesting expectations persist that the yuan will
fall.
Reuters calculations based on central bank data released on
Monday showed that China sold a record net 723.8 billion yuan
($113.69 billion) in August, showing the price the country is
paying to keep its currency from falling.
"It also shows that the central bank will continue to
intervene in the FX market in the coming months as depreciation
expectation is still there," said Shen Jianguang, an economist
at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney; Writing by Neil Fullick;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Mike Collett-White)