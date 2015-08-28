PARIS Aug 28 French waste and water group Suez , a major player in China, says the recent rout in Chinese stock markets could slow merger and acquisition activity there and curb what it says are unrealistic valuations in the sector.

The company operates in 20 Chinese cities through Sino French Water, its joint venture with longtime Chinese partner NWS Holdings, and provides water and wastewater services to 20 million people.

In recent years, Suez and its larger French peer Veolia have seen more competition from emerging Chinese rivals, whose easy access to finance enabled growth through acquisitions.

Marie-Ange Debon, head of Suez's international division, said that China's recent market rout may put a damper on Chinese rivals' appetite for takeovers.

"Some companies have overevaluated their acquisitions in their external growth strategy. This trend may slow down now with the Chinese stock exchange fall," she told Reuters.

Debon does not feel that the Chinese central bank's moves to cut interest rates and reserve requirements for banks and financing companies will make Chinese rivals more competitive, quite the contrary.

"Chinese players used to have broad financing capabilities. The current situation will slow down acquisitions at unrealistic valuations," she said.

Debon said Asian competitors mainly operate in Asia, for now. Suez sees Chinese firms as potential partners in some areas and market segments, for instance Chinese civil engineering firms in Africa.

While China's economy is slowing, that should not weigh on Suez because the country's environmental problems are so serious and the deadly blasts at a Tianjin chemicals warehouse this month will lead to tighter environmental laws, she said. Regulation has been a key growth driver for Suez in China.

"With the Tianjin crisis, we anticipate the government and local authorities will toughen the enforcement of environmental policies, and further increase standards in water and waste treatment," she said.

China's economic slowdown has pushed European exporters to accelerate a move into premium goods and services, a trend that Suez has anticipated with its focus on high-tech treatment of toxic waste.

The company operates the biggest hazardous waste facility in Shanghai and is building a new hazardous waste plant in Nantong.

Suez-NWS' new Derun joint venture with Chongqing Water Assets, signed in July, fits that strategy.

"It will become an investment platform to tap into China's growing environment-related businesses," Debon said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)