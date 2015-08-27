PARIS Aug 27 The recovery in Europe is strong enough to weather turmoil on Chinese markets, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"I am not worried, especially as monetary authorities in China and elsewhere have reacted or said they would," Moscovici told France's iTELE.

"My feeling today ... is that European economies are able to weather what is happening on the Chinese market. The fundamentals of the recovery in Europe and in France are solid enough." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)