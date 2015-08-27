BRIEF-China banking says Q1 net income up 6 percent to 1.47bln pesos
* Q1 net interest income rose 14pct to 4.47 billion pesos
PARIS Aug 27 The recovery in Europe is strong enough to weather turmoil on Chinese markets, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.
"I am not worried, especially as monetary authorities in China and elsewhere have reacted or said they would," Moscovici told France's iTELE.
"My feeling today ... is that European economies are able to weather what is happening on the Chinese market. The fundamentals of the recovery in Europe and in France are solid enough." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* To consider voluntarily surrender of certificate of registration of non-banking finance company with Reserve Bank of India