* Dollar extends slide, tumbles after dovish Bernanke
* European shares rise, Wall Street stocks open sharply
higher
* U.S. Treasury prices rise
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 11 World stock indexes rose while
the dollar weakened on Thursday after Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke signaled the U.S. central bank may not be as close to
winding down its stimulus policy as markets had begun to expect.
Copper and other commodity markets also gained on the view
that continuing stimulus from the Fed and from Europe's and
Japan's central banks would support global economic growth.
Copper prices hit their highest level in nearly a month.
Bernanke said late Wednesday the overall message from the
central bank was that "a highly accommodative policy is needed
for the foreseeable future."
Despite minutes from the Fed's June meeting stating that
half of its policymakers think the $85 billion-a-month stimulus
program should be wound down by the end of the year, Bernanke's
message was enough to shift the market's outlook.
"His statement that they will be highly accommodative for
the foreseeable future is pretty clear and the market loved it,"
said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at ING U.S. Investment
Management in New York. "That statement was very clear and that
is what the market is reacting to because he is in charge."
U.S. stimulus has kept interest rates low and supported
equity markets, and there is concern in financial markets that
if the Fed unwinds its support too soon, that could slow the
recovery of the world's biggest economy.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent,
putting it within range of an all-time closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.93
points, or 0.93 percent, at 15,434.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 17.40 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,670.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 43.69 points, or 1.24
percent, at 3,564.45.
MSCI's world index rose 1.4 percent, while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 climbed 0.6 percent.
The dollar, which had touched three-year highs before the
Fed's minutes were released on Wednesday, slipped against a
basket of currencies. The dollar index fell to 82.418,
its lowest since June 25 and down around 2.8 percent from the
three-year high of 84.753 touched just two sessions ago. It last
stood at 82.974, down 1.27 percent.
"The dramatic drop in the dollar highlights how one sided
(dollar bullish) the market had become and how quickly traders
raced to close out long dollar positions," said Camilla Sutton,
chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
Large swings in currencies, stocks and bonds over recent
weeks have highlighted the tricky task the Fed and other central
banks face as they try and wean markets off the cheap and easy
money they have provided during the global financial crisis.
BUCKING THE TREND
Portuguese, Spanish and Italian bonds and Lisbon's stock
market bucked the wider global move higher as tensions
continued to bubble on the euro zone's debt-strained periphery.
With Portugal's coalition government teetering, President
Anibal Cavaco Silva urged a cross-party deal with the main
opposition socialists to try and ensure the country keeps to its
bailout deal.
Italy was also in the spotlight, and by proxy Spain, after
Rome failed to hit the top of its pre-flagged target in a 3- and
30- year bond sale. That followed this week's rating downgrade
and political difficulties.
BOND PRICES HIGHER
U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains briefly after data
showed domestic jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest
week, spurring bets the Fed might delay plans to reduce bond
purchases.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
19/32 higher with a yield of 2.6022 percent, down 8.7 basis
points from late on Wednesday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
to its highest since June 18 at $7,049.25 a tonne in intraday
trade.
Oil futures were down sharply, however.
Brent crude oil futures fell $1.08 to $107.43, after
hitting $108.93, its loftiest since April 3. A monthly IEA oil
report damped bullish sentiment. U.S. crude dipped from a
15-month high as investors took profits after three weeks of
sharp gains. The price was down $2.12 at $104.40 a barrel after
peaking at $107.45 earlier.