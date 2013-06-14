* Nikkei recovers 2 percent, Euro shares climb 0.2 percent
* Sentiment fragile ahead of Fed meeting
* Dollar gains foothold against yen
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 14 Stocks recouped some of their
recent sharp losses and the dollar steadied on Friday, although
both were limping towards a fourth straight week of declines
driven by persistent doubts over central bank stimulus
programmes.
Talk that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets next week,
could begin reducing its bond buying later in the year has
fuelled a sell-off in global markets this week that has bruised
stocks, bonds, emerging market assets and the dollar alike.
The U.S. currency remained sluggish as trading in New York
started, but it looked to have gained a foothold against the yen
at around 95 and at $1.3320 against the euro.
Wall Street was expected to open broadly flat.
It bounced 1 percent on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S.
retail sales brought some relief to markets, but the mood was
expected to remain fragile running into next week's Fed meeting.
Markets have been spooked by the idea the U.S. central bank
could start cutting back the support which has helped drive up
asset prices over the last four years. But Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Global Markets, said with growth
patchy, he didn't expect any changes before the end of the year.
"If you have easy monetary policy and improving economic
conditions, which will also help companies to produce good
earnings, ... then you have a lot of the building blocks in
place (to drive stock market gains)," he added.
U.S. DATA
With the impact of the sell-off on riskier assets settling,
top European stocks climbed as much as 0.5 percent as
they tracked a rebound in Japanese and Asian shares
, before a late morning wobble erased some of the
gains.
Investors were waiting for U.S. May inflation figures due at
1230 GMT and sentiment data at 1355 GMT which could provide
fresh clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve, due to meet on
June 18-19, might start revising its stimulus policy.
Asian and European shares, as well as MSCI's world index
, have fallen for four straight weeks now, while
for emerging market equities it has been five as a dash back to
cash and core economies has taken hold.
Despite rebounding 2 percent on Friday, Japan's Nikkei is
nursing losses since mid-May of more than 15 percent. It is a
slump that has been intertwined with a strong rebound in the yen
which has seen its best run since early 2010 this week.
PERIPHERAL VISION
In Europe's debt markets, southern euro zone bonds
were back on the front foot after a
mixed few sessions despite the continent's economic malaise.
German and U.S. benchmark bonds
were also up, adding to this week's solid gains.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's helped sentiment towards
the euro zone periphery as it kept Spanish government debt above
'junk' status, although it left the country at risk of a
downgrade by maintaining a negative outlook on the bonds.
It was a more stable situation in emerging markets assets
too after the recent turbulence caused by the combination of
central bank stimulus jitters and political unrest in countries
such as Turkey and Syria.
Commodities, especially metals, have largely avoided the
dramatic swings seen by equities and currencies this week but
have not been completely immune to the market mood.
Copper has been hit by signs of slowing demand from China.
It edged off a six-week low to $7,094 a tonne by 1200 GMT, while
precious metals gold and platinum hovered near
their recent lows.
Brent crude broke back above $105 a barrel for the
first time in more than a month, however, although analysts said
the volatile dollar would remain a heavy influence on prices.
"The key driver of oil has been the weakness in the dollar
rather than any fundamental factors," said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets, who added that $106 would be a
tough barrier to crack.
"Traders are wary about pushing things higher because they
are confronted with a situation of plenty of supplies when
seasonal demand is supposed to pick up," Spooner said.