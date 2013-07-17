* European shares, bonds hit by BoE minutes, sterling jumps
* Bernanke's testimony starts at 1400 GMT, prepared remarks
at 1230 GMT
* Dollar steady after coming off three-week low
* Commodity markets in holding pattern ahead of Fed
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 17 Surprising news all nine
policymakers at the Bank of England voted against restarting
bond buying took markets off guard on Wednesday, hitting
European shares and pushing up sterling.
The dollar steadied off a three-week low, meanwhile, as
investors awaited fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's stimulus
plans due from Ben Bernanke, the head of U.S. central bank,
later in the day.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 share index tumbled
after the BoE minutes from new Governor Mark Carney's first
meeting.
Carney and the bank's other policymakers voted unanimously
against more bond purchases, setting aside their differences
ahead of a soon-to-be-released review on giving guidance about
future interest rates.
Early gains in the index turned into losses of 0.4 percent.
UK gilts also fell while sterling jumped a two-week
high as market nerves and thin liquidity ahead of Bernanke's
appearance amplified the moves
"It's quite a surprise that nobody voted for more," said
Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley, referring to
quantitative easing bond buying.
"Now, the question is, if they don't do anything on forward
guidance, do they then go back to reverting to QE? I suspect
not, because the data has shown signs of recovering."
Focus was otherwise squarely on a testimony to the U.S.
Congress by Bernanke later where he is expected to try and calm
market worries about life without the central bank's
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying programme.
The dollar was steady having climbed off a three-week
low overnight, though investors were wary of being long the
dollar, after Bernanke last week caused a shakeout of positions
with comments that were considered unexpectedly dovish.
"The market was quite long of dollars then it got that
shock," said John Hardy, head of FX at Saxo Bank. "A very dovish
outcome from the testimony could see some short-term dollar
weakness but it could turn around pretty quickly, so we'll see."
BIG BEN
Yields on 10-year U.S. government debt hit a
two-year high on July 8 after the Fed laid a rough timetable for
winding down its bond buying, a move that spooked investors
world wide, but have since eased more than 20 basis points.
European bonds, even away from the UK, reacted badly after
the BoE meeting minutes with, benchmark German Bunds
tracking a slide in Gilts to a session low.
Wall Street was expected to open around 0.3 percent lower,
though with Bernanke's prepared remarks for Congress due to be
released ahead of the U.S. market open at 1230 GMT, moves were
difficult to predict.
U.S. stocks eased overnight, with the S&P 500
snapping an eight-day winning streak after disappointing sales
from Coca-Cola.
In the commodity markets, gold dipped 0.1 percent,
after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday, while copper prices
fell 0.5 percent to below $7,000 a tonne, giving up some
of the previous session's 1.2 percent gain.
Brent crude prices fell 0.3 percent to below $108 a
barrel, retreating from a 3-1/2 month high hit on Tuesday.
"Traders would be very cautious in taking fresh positions
given that they have been burnt on both sides, on the dovish
side as well as the hawkish side," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst
at OptionsXpress in Sydney, speaking of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus programme.