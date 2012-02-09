LONDON Feb 9 Stocks and the euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi confirmed a deal had been reached on austerity measures needed for a Greek bailout but gains were capped when he warned Europe's economic outlook was uncertain.

The euro was last at $1.3270, up about 0.1 percent. Earlier in the day it hit a two-month high above $1.33.

"Given the euro zone's woes, markets see another rate cut as likely," said Steven Butler, head of currency trading at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"A Greek deal may provide just enough positive sentiment, and the market is still short the euro."

Safe-haven German Bund futures neared a three-week low on the news Greece's political parties had reached a agreement on the measures needed to release a 130 billion euro second bailout which should prevent a messy debt default next month.

The MSCI world equity index gained around 0.1 percent to 327.84, extending a two month long rally driven by an easier monetary policy stance by the world's major central banks.

U.S. stock index futures turned up and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was about 0.3 percent higher at 1075.78.