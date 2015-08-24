NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. housing stocks, which have
been a bright spot in this year's market, were among the hardest
hit in Monday's selloff.
Amid concerns that the equity rout could hit the broader
economy, the PHLX housing index underperformed the
benchmark index. The housing index slid 5.4 percent and was on
track for its biggest one-day percentage loss since April 2013,
while the Standard & Poor's 500 was down about 4 percent.
Among home builders, PulteGroup sank 5.7 percent to
$19.74 and KB Home tumbled 5.6 percent to $14.19,
suffering the biggest losses.
The declines came on the heels of last week's strong data on
the housing sector, including a report showing U.S. housing
starts rose to a near eight-year high in July.
The sector has benefited from low interest rates, increased
consumer confidence and more sustainable growth in the labor
market.
"When you get this sharp of a (market) decline, people start
to worry about downpayments and a reassessments of wealth," said
Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The outlook for the U.S. economy still remains the biggest
factor for the housing sector, strategists said.
"Is this environment going to in some way hurt the
underlying (U.S.) economy? At this point the answer is no, but
that's what we're watching for. If it does, obviously housing is
very sensitive to that," said Jonathan Golub, chief market
strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Even with Monday's price drop, the housing index was up 5.6
percent for the year so far, while the S&P 500 was down 7.9
percent.
"The one thing that we're still taking a lot of comfort from
is U.S. economic data has been quite good, especially related to
housing," said Thomas Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat Global
Advisors in New York. "Having exposure to U.S. housing has been
a good strategy this year."
Despite the run up in prices, valuations in the sector are
below the S&P 500's level. The price-to-earnings ratio for the
three home builders in the S&P 500, Lennar, D.R. Horton
and PulteGroup, is at 14.8 compared with 16.0
for the entire S&P 500, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Among home improvement companies, Home Depot was down
2 percent at $113.88 on Monday while Lowes Cos was down
3.5 percent at $68.64.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)