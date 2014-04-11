* MSCI World index down 0.7 pct, European index down 1.4 pct
* Thursday's sharp sell-off on Wall Street takes global toll
* All three major Wall Street indexes fall
* Bonds rise on safety bid
(Updates with close of European bonds, stocks)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 11 Global equity markets fell on
Friday as fears on Wall Street about over-stretched stock
valuations spread to Asia and Europe, pushing investors to the
safety of bonds.
The Nasdaq composite, which has been pounded in recent days
as investors bailed out of high-flying technology and biotech
shares, slipped anew. The index on Thursday had recorded its
biggest single-day percentage loss since November 2011.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was also lower after failing to
hold a brief rebound, and was on target for its worst week since
January. The Nasdaq biotech index, down more than 20
percent from late February, also tried to recover, but slid
another 0.6 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes tracked the
ups and downs on Wall Street, paring gains early in the session,
then rising in choppy trade. With equities lower, the 10-year
bond rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.6211 percent.
"This equity market meltdown has brought a 'fear' bid into
bonds," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
A benchmark of global equities fell to a two-week low,
spurred by a broad risk-averse tenor among investors that led to
selloffs in higher-yielding currencies and emerging market
assets.
"There's been contagion from the correction in the U.S.
which is probably not over. But the fact is, this is mostly a
U.S. correction," said David Thebault, head of quantitative
sales trading at Global Equities in Paris.
"People are getting out of overvalued sectors and looking
for bargains elsewhere. The market's positive longer-term trend
is still intact, this pullback will just remove the froth," he
said.
The slide in global equities persisted in the wake of
disappointing quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the biggest U.S. bank. This exerted more pressure on
the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index, which on
Thursday had suffered its biggest one-day drop in two months.
Shares of JPMorgan sank 3.2 percent to $55.59, while the S&P
financial index lost 0.8 percent and was the worst
performing S&P sector.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
to lows last seen in late March and was last trading down 0.8
percent.
European technology stocks led sectoral falls with a
2.5 percent decline, echoing U.S. declines. The tech sector in
Europe had rallied more than 40 percent since November 2012
through the start of April.
ARM, whose chip designs are featured in smartphones
such as Apple's iPhones, fell 4.5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional shares closed down 1.4 percent at 1,312.92.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.9 points,
or 0.7 percent, to 16,056.32. The S&P 500 lost 9.79
points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,823.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.411 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,027.695.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major currencies, rose 0.06 percent, and the dollar edged higher
against the yen, up 0.07 percent. The euro rose slightly against
the dollar.
"Bad news for the world is good news for the dollar," said
Steven Englander, managing director and global head of G10 FX
strategy at CitiFX in New York. "Once fears about the equity
market intensified, they picked up a more conventional type of
mode to buy the dollar."
Brent oil futures gained slightly. Brent crude was
up 25 cents at $107.71 a barrel. U.S. oil was up 71 cents
at $104.11 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Atul
Prakash in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski)