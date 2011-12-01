Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

NEW YORK World stocks edged higher while the euro gained for a fourth day on Thursday as a Spanish debt sale saw good demand, keeping up hopes that the euro zone debt crisis may be contained.

Stocks and other riskier assets were bolstered on Wednesday after the world's six major central banks said they would cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.

U.S. stocks opened down slightly as traders took profits following the big gains but edged up following news that the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest level since June, and new orders rose, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

Spanish government bond yields fell following the auction, and investors are looking to see whether euro zone policymakers will follow through with measures to solve the debt crisis during a meeting on December 9.

Markets have traded on headlines out of Europe for months. The region's debt crisis has fueled worries about a major global financial crisis.

MSCI world equity index rose nearly 1 percent, gaining for four consecutive sessions, to a two-week high. The index is still down about 8 percent since January.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.47 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,032.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.69 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,250.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.47 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,631.81.

European stocks were up 0.3 percent.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.34760.

"While the rising interest rates that euro zone governments are forced to pay are widely acknowledged as unsustainable, the fact that market demand was strong has, for now, alleviated some concerns about government funding issues," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.

Its borrowing costs at the auction were still the highest in 14 years.

Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, said on Wednesday EU finance ministers expect the European Central Bank to step in forcefully to calm bond markets if leaders agree to move towards fiscal union then.

U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32 in price, with the yield at 2.133 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)