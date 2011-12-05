Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Kirill Iordansky

NEW YORK Confidence that European leaders will come up with a credible plan to lead the region out of its debt crisis at a crucial summit this week lifted world stocks on Monday.

France and Germany have agreed on a series of reforms to address the euro zone sovereign crisis that will be sent to EU officials on Wednesday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Sarkozy said the new proposals would include a modified EU treaty, ideally for all 27 EU members, but that they were also ready to draw up a treaty for the 17 euro zone members, though this would be open to others.

Wall Street rallied more than 1 percent in late-morning trading, while European stocks hit a five-week high.

Sarkozy and Merkel met in Paris ahead of a key European Union summit later in the week to iron out their differences on how to centralize control of euro zone budgets to resolve the region's debt crisis.

An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated implementation of the euro zone's rescue plan to help ensure debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.

"Everyone is focused on the summit, and right now, the tone seems to be going in the right direction," said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede Investment and Wealth Management in Philadelphia.

"That said, the second the information or tone changes to the negative, we could see a retracement of our recent gains."

The euro hit session highs against the U.S. dollar. It rose as high as $1.34869 on trading platform EBS and was last at $1.34730 , up 0.5 percent on the day.

European stocks rose, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 percent, building on last week's biggest weekly gain since late 2008. World stocks as measured by MSCI were up 1.3 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 148.57 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,167.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.22 points, or 1.63 percent, at 1,264.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.07 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,669.00.

Market sentiment also got an early boost after Italy unveiled a 30-billion-euro package of austerity steps, and the Irish government said it would do something similar in a new budget to be announced later in the day.

The positive mood drove Italian bond yields further below the worrying 7 percent level at which they are seen as unsustainable and the cost of insuring Italian debt against default also fell.

But global data highlighted the precarious economic situation. Purchasing manager surveys for November showed the euro zone's economy may be shrinking more quickly than previously thought, while growth in China's services sector sagged to a 3-month low.

While the U.S. economy is still expected to avoid another recession, the day's data was also downbeat, with growth in the services sector slowing in November, and new orders declining in October for a second straight month.

"This is the first disappointing indicator we've seen in the last couple of weeks," Cary Leahey, managing director at Decision Economics in New York, said of the U.S. data.

"The economy has improved, it is still not growing very quickly."

CRUCIAL WEEK LOOMS

The week ahead features a series of high-profile meetings among European leaders seen as crucial to the future of the 17-nation euro zone.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks off a visit to the region in Germany, where he will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and government officials.

"The market wants to see some kind of concrete agreement before investors are prepared to liquidate short positions," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"I see the euro trading sideways for now. We may need to see negative news that there won't be any fresh agreement for it to test last week's lows".

On fixed income markets, Italian government bond yields fell across the curve, and the price of insuring against a default was also lower after the country's austerity measures.

(Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London, Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)