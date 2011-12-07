The curve of the DAX board is pictured at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Kirill Iordansky

NEW YORK U.S. stocks were down in choppy trading on Wednesday, falling with the euro, as hopes deflated that an EU summit this week will generate a comprehensive deal to tackle the region's debt crisis.

With razor-thin volumes exaggerating market moves, Wall Street's S&P 500 index fell by up to 1 percent before recovering more than half of the dip within minutes.

The drop came after two straight days of gains in U.S. stocks on the notion the European Union summit beginning Friday will result in a more workable solution for the debt crisis.

French officials had said earlier this week that French and German leaders will not leave the summit until a "powerful" deal was reached.

But a German government official discounted such hopes on Wednesday, saying Berlin was getting increasingly pessimistic about the summit.

"Germany is basically saying that, be wary there may not be a solution to the debt crisis coming out of the EU summit," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto. "This has obviously led to people paring back their risk positions such as the euro."

Doubts also began to grow that the summit would help stave off a broader downgrade of European nations by Standard & Poors. The credit rating agency has cautioned that it had 15 of the euro zone's 17 members on a credit watch for a potential downgrade.

"You have an investment community that's sitting on a hair trigger, and on the surface these headlines are disturbing," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago.

"Any reticence on the part of Germany is going to be viewed as a setback."

By noon, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.06 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,142.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.50 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,253.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.65 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,637.91.

Since reaching a closing low on November 25, the S&P 500 had risen almost 9 percent through Tuesday on hopes for a credible outcome to the summit.

"We'll probably keep seeing volatility until we see the plan, and if it disappoints we could drop 2 or 3 percent," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

European stocks were also down, after giving back early gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 showed a 0.1 percent loss, after rising 0.6 percent earlier.

Global equities, however, rebounded, with the MSCI world stocks index up 0.1 percent after moving between negative and positive territory.

Commodities fell, led by losses in copper and oil.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to $7,770 a tonne.

Crude oil prices in London fell more than a dollar to below $110 a barrel, pressured by the euro crisis and a surprise jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Investors reached out instead for U.S. Treasuries and relative safe-havens like the dollar.

U.S. longer-dated Treasury debt prices turned higher but trading in such instruments was also volatile. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 5/32 in price, its yield at 2.0663 percent.

(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York and Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and Andrew Hay)