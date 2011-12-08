Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

NEW YORK Investors dumped stocks, commodities and the euro on Thursday, dismayed by the European Central Bank's lukewarm support for aggressive action to ease the region's two-year old debt crisis.

In comments after the central bank's move to cut interest rates to 1 percent, ECB President Mario Draghi poured cold water on market expectations the bank could step up bond purchases seen as key to stabilizing rising borrowing costs of highly indebted members of the euro zone.

Draghi, who took over the reins from Jean-Claude Trichet last month, also revealed that the decision to ease rates was not unanimous.

"Markets were clearly looking for more," said Ryan Larson, head of equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago. But he added that light trading volume in the U.S. stock market suggested investors were taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of a much-anticipated EU summit later in the day.

"You would have expected that conviction would have been a little bit higher today, which may suggest that Mr. Draghi and the rest of the ECB or EU members may have something additional to announce."

The central bank president said last week further actions could follow if European leaders agreed on tighter budget controls, which analysts had taken to mean the ECB would increase its bond purchases of struggling euro zone members. But Draghi played down that view.

Hopes have run high that policymakers would agree to a credible solution for stopping the debt crisis from spreading, but Draghi's comments also appeared to dampen hopes that this would spur additional ECB action.

Draghi also announced unprecedented action to prevent a potential credit crunch, saying the ECB will start offering banks funding for 3 years, as well as easier collateral rules.

But markets are less concerned with the possibility of a liquidity crunch than they are at the high cost of debt for troubled countries, and European and U.S. stocks were down more than 1 percent.

Italian bond yields extended a rise, with 10-year government bond yields gaining 44 basis points to a session high of 6.51 percent.

"One step forward, two steps back," said Alan Clarke, UK and euro zone economist at Scotia Capital. "The euro zone leaders might as well not bother. Pack their bags, go home, enjoy the weekend and do their Christmas shopping."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 158.90 points, or 1.30 percent, to 12,037.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 19.85 points, or 1.57 percent, to 1,241.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 39.06 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,610.15.

The MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS was down 1.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 slumped to a one-week closing low, down 1.5 percent.

Markets have been highly sensitive all week to news heading into the summit and trading is expected to remain choppy.

"With so many rumors and speculation about what could come out in the summit, it creates the kind of environment where the market whipsaws from optimism to pessimism like this," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.

The leaders of France and Germany were in Marseilles ahead of the summit, lobbying for their plan to amend the EU treaty to toughen budget discipline.

Paris and Berlin need to win backing quickly for their plan if they are to have it ready as they hope by March, but several countries are skeptical of a treaty change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was convinced leaders would find a solution to the euro crisis at the summit.

Draghi also took some of the steam out of another talked-about scenario, that the ECB would lend to the International Monetary Fund to help support debt-saddled euro zone economies.

But Draghi said lending money to the fund was not compatible with European Union treaties.

"His comments here raise the risk that nothing will be announced this week on how the IMF's resources will be increased," said Greg Fuzesi, economist at JP Morgan Chase in London.

The euro fell to session lows at $1.32890, its lowest in more than a week, and was last at $1.33230, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Even safe-haven gold was hit by the selling. Spot gold fell 1.8 percent to $1,709.59 an ounce

Other commodity prices were also hit by worries Europe was not doing enough to contain the credit crisis, with U.S. crude oil futures down $1.68 to $98.81 a barrel.

"A final solution out of Europe is highly unlikely," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, but he added that a total breakdown was also unlikely.

"I don't expect (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel or any hawkish decision-makers to squander this opportunity to really make reforms, now that they have come so far. I don't see them capitulating at this point."

(Additional reporting By Steven C. Johnson, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Edward Krudy in New York, Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)