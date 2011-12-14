An employee at Belgium's Royal Mint scoops up a handful of fifty-euro-cent coins in Brussels December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SINGAPORE Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.

Wall Street stocks fell after the U.S. central bank's final policy meeting of the year, at which the Fed noted modest improvement in the U.S. economy but added that market turbulence in the face of Europe's woes posed a big risk.

"Investors continue to avoid risk as they look to possible sovereign debt downgrades in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4 percent.

Asian stocks have underperformed in the second half of the year, partly because European institutions and money managers are repatriating funds from Asia Pacific markets.

MSCI's Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is down 18 percent for the year, against a loss of around 11 percent for its All-Country World index.

Fears of mass downgrades by credit rating agencies for European sovereigns have pressured equity markets and the euro this week, pushing up the dollar -- perceived as a safer haven by investors -- and driving up borrowing costs for indebted nations such as Italy and Spain.

A key test will be an Italian bond auction later on Wednesday at which Rome is expected to pay a euro-era record cost, with an auction of Spanish debt to follow on Thursday.

The euro fell as far as $1.30090, its lowest since mid-January and nearly 20 cents below its 2011 high in May, before steadying at around $1.3027.

STILL NOT ENOUGH

European leaders agreed to impose stricter budget discipline on euro zone members at a summit last week, but markets have since hardened to the view that the measures agreed do not go far enough to resolve the two-year-old debt crisis.

That view was further cemented on Tuesday, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected talk of raising the funding limit of a planned permanent bailout fund to backstop the currency bloc above 500 billion euros.

"European institutions continue to hammer the point of what they are not willing to do," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign exchange research at Societe Generale. "The market is driving down the point of how little they are willing to risk in a deleveraged financial system, and this ahead of the holidays."

The dollar consolidated recent gains, rising around 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies.

The strength of the U.S. currency has played a part in weakness for commodities in recent days, because most are priced in dollars and therefore become more expensive for holders of other currencies when the greenback appreciates.

Copper fell for a third straight day, shedding 0.9 percent on the London Metal Exchange to around $7,530 a tonne. Industrial metals have also been hit by worries that slowing economic growth will crimp demand.

U.S. crude eased a little to fall back below $100 a barrel, after rallying 2 percent in the previous session, and Brent crude was also lower, slipping 0.4 percent to around $109 a barrel.

Oil prices are currently being pulled and pushed between fears of slackening economic growth that would tend to weaken prices and tensions between Iran and the West that have raised concerns about supply disruptions. Such disruptions would drive energy costs higher.

Gold edged up around 0.3 percent to about $1,635 an ounce after falling 2.5 percent on Tuesday.

Having raced to a record above $1,920 in September, partly on fears that the Federal Reserve's monetary easing steps would stoke inflation against which it has traditionally been seen as a hedge, gold has fallen back with other commodities. The precious metal remains up about 15 percent for the year.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Neil Fullick)