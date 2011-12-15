Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Sonya Schoenberger

NEW YORK U.S. and European stocks and the euro steadied Thursday as a solid Spanish debt sale and encouraging U.S. economic data mitigated fears that the euro zone debt crisis could spark a global recession.

U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits fell to a 3-1/2-year low in the latest week, raising expectations that the weak labor market, which has bogged down U.S. economic growth, might be gaining traction. Signs of strength in the manufacturing sector also boosted investors' risk appetite.

The absence, however, of a comprehensive solution from European leaders to contain the debt crisis continued to keep investors on the defensive. A rebound in oil, gold and commodities prices lost steam, a day after a steep selloff, and U.S. and German government debt continued to attract safe-haven bids.

The typical drop-off in trading volume at year-end has compounded an unpredictable and risk-averse climate.

"The risks are tremendous and the politics are fickle," said Milton Ezrati, market strategist at Lord Abbett Co. in Jersey City, New Jersey, which manages $100 billon in assets.

The plan produced by last week's European Union summit has failed to convince investors that leaders have a firm grip on how to rein in the region's debt crisis, resulting in growing pressure on the European Central Bank to take bold steps, including large scale purchases of euro zone sovereign bonds.

Amid objection from Germany, the ECB has so far resisted.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that euro zone governments are on the right track to restore market confidence but reminded them that an emergency program to buy their bonds was "neither eternal nor infinite.

Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, part of the Standard Life Group, noted the cross-currents buffetting financial markets.

"We have some respite through a good auction and of course the U.S. data has been reasonably supportive," he said. "But we still do not have a policy road map in place which enables Europe to avoid a slowdown and get back on track.

Spain saw solid demand for its bonds on Thursday, with its borrowing costs for five-year debt more than 2 percentage points lower than what Italy was forced to pay a day earlier.

As of 11:55 a.m. (1655 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.42 points, or 0.43 percent, at 11,874.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,216.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.14 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,538.17. An index of top European stocks rose 1 percent after losing 2.1 percent on Wednesday.

Global stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index were up 0.4 percent, erasing an earlier drop.

Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 1.7 percent following Wednesday's declines on Wall Street and European equities.

The euro rose a day after hitting an 11-month low against the dollar.

The euro rose about 0.2 percent at around $1.30 after having fallen to as low as $1.2945 on Wednesday. The next major support for the currency will come at $1.2860, which is its lowest price this year.

The safe-haven Swiss franc got a boost after the central bank kept its cap on the currency at 1.20 per euro, curbing speculation it would move to weaken the franc further.

German Bund futures were down 0.13 percent at 137.68, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.90 percent after touching their lowest yield since early October.

Meanwhile gold, another traditional safety play, recovered from its recent beating, as fund managers liquidated their holdings. The spot bullion price in London was flat at $1,572 an ounce, hovering above its lowest level since late September.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures were up 55 cents, or 0.52 percent, at $105.57 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures fell 63 cents, or nearly 0.7 percent, to $94.32.

Oil and gold recorded their biggest one-day drop since late September on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Frank Tang in New York; Richard Hubbard, Anirban Nag and Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)