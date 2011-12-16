A man looks at a display showing the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (L) and euro in Tokyo December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

A shadow of a passerby is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

SINGAPORE Asian shares edged up and the euro slunk higher on Friday, as signs of strength in the U.S. economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European debt crisis that had driven a sell-off in riskier assets over the past three days.

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Thursday, after a fall in U.S. unemployment, a stronger-than-expected rise in regional factory activity and better-than-forecast results from FedEx Corp painted an improving picture of the economy.

Japan's Nikkei share average followed the trend, rising 0.4 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.

"Can the U.S. go it totally alone? No," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York. "But the rest of the world, with the exception of Europe, we are pretty positive about. We don't think it's going to fall apart."

European stocks also rose slightly on Thursday, while the unloved euro found some support, after a Spanish bond auction drew solid support.

But the markets remained braced for possible credit rating downgrades for euro zone countries after judging that last week's European Union summit had failed to lay the ground for a quick resolution to the crisis, limiting the single currency's gains.

The euro traded around $1.3025, up slightly on the day and off an 11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in the week.

Gold climbed off a 2-1/2 month low, rising about 0.4 percent to around $1,576 an ounce.

Gold has been hammered in recent days as fund managers liquidate their holdings, either to cover losses elsewhere or to lock in profits on an asset that is still up around 11 percent for the year.

