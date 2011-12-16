Christmas ornaments hang from a Christmas tree outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK World stocks and the euro rose on Friday on improved risk appetite fueled by upbeat U.S. data and corporate results, while gold snapped a four-day losing streak, bouncing off its lowest level since late September.

Government data showed U.S. inflation pressure waning, fanning expectations the Federal Reserve could do more to boost economic growth. The latest consumer price report followed data on Thursday suggesting a possible pick-up in job growth, which has been meager during the current recovery.

Anxiety over potential ratings downgrades in European sovereign debt and their repercussion on the region's banks underpinned safety bids for U.S. and German government bonds.

Investor fears about the euro zone debt crisis have receded from elevated levels earlier this week.

"When you wake up and there isn't any bad news out of Europe, there's a general sense of being more comfortable with risk," said Barry Ritholtz, chief market strategist at Fusion IQ in New York.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.56 percent after hitting a three-week low on Thursday. The index is still down 3 percent on the week and off 10 percent on the year.

Around 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 78.26 points, or 0.66 percent, at 11,947.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.83 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,228.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 39.10 points, or 1.54 percent, at 2,580.11.

European stocks .FTEU3 slipped 0.05 percent, while emerging stocks .MSCIEF added 1.0 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 ended up 0.3 percent

The euro has stabilized in the $1.30 area versus the dollar after falling to 11-month lows on Wednesday. The long-term borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, whose heavy debt loads have worried investors and rating agencies, have dipped from alarming high levels.

Yields on Italian government bonds fell just before the euro zone's third-biggest economy faces a confidence vote in parliament. The vote was called to speed up approval of a 33 billion euro austerity package intended to restore confidence in its economy.

Spanish debt yields also slipped, although fears that Standard & Poor's will downgrade some or all of the 15 euro zone countries it has on review kept investors cautious.

Overall, investors are ending the week in a positive mood thanks to surprising resilience in the U.S. economy, as underscored by Thursday's data, coupled with expectations the European Central Bank will ultimately step in to buy bonds of troubled euro zone peripheral countries.

Revived bids for Italian and Spanish bonds mitigated safe-haven demand for U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.

Bund futures were up 64 basis points at 138.27, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.89 percent.

Gold, another traditional safety play, snapped a four-day losing streak tied to fund liquidation.

The spot bullion price in London was last up 1.4 percent at $1,591.99 an ounce after the touching lowest level since late September on Thursday. For the week, gold is poised to fall 6.8 percent, the biggest weekly decline since late September.

In the oil market, February Brent crude futures were up 56 cents at $104.08 a barrel, while spot U.S. oil futures were up 41 cents at $94.29.