Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Kirill Iordansky/Files

NEW YORK Stocks and the euro fell on Wednesday as traders cashed in recent gains and as doubts set in that fresh lending by the European Central Bank to euro zone banks would be used to buy the debt of struggling governments in the region.

U.S. stock indices were dragged lower by a slump in shares of Oracle Corp ORCL.O, which fell more than 14 percent after posting results below analysts' expectations.

Initial optimism about ECB lending to euro zone banks gave way to concerns that the flood of liquity only highlighted the scale of the pressure European banks are under.

The ECB lent 489 billion euros to banks to ease the inter-bank credit crunch and tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

But an Italian industry group said banks wouldn't increase their exposure to sovereign debt even after the ECB offering because European Bank Authority rules discourage it.

"The ECB efforts should prevent a lot of this liquidity crisis with the banks having to refinance in the early part of 2012," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

"The banks themselves are stronger, but it doesn't necessarily go towards solving the sovereign debt crisis. So it's a good step, but it doesn't solve the whole problem."

Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose, snapping an eight-session down trend, while German Bunds edged up in price.

In midday equities trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.90 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12,038.68. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.46 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,233.84. The Nasdaq Composite lost 46.01 points, or 1.77 percent, to 2,557.72.

Global stocks as measured by MSCI edged 0.3 percent lower a day after their largest gains since November 30, while the European benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.6 percent.

Global equity markets and the euro have traded off European headlines for months as an escalating sovereign debt crisis threatens to take down the bloc's economy.

As the Christmas and New Year holidays approach, equity markets are expected to become more volatile as volume peters out.

EURO GIVES UP RALLY

The euro fell against the U.S. dollar after the larger-than-expected bank demand for ECB loans failed to convince investors the move would ease Europe's deep-seated debt problems.

The euro initially rose nearly 1.0 percent on the day to a one-week high near $1.32 before giving up gains to trade around $1.304, down 0.3 percent.

"The initial response was traders thought this was a back door to quantitative easing," said Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "Now (there's) a major rethink that banks will use it more for short-term debt refinancing and not sovereign debt, so very little benefit to sovereign yields."

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was almost unchanged for the day, yielding 1.930 percent, up from 1.927 percent Tuesday.

Italian bond yields were 17 basis points higher at 6.806 percent, with Spanish yields 19 bps higher at 5.311 percent, after both had fallen almost 100 basis points in the last week and a half.

Italian data showed the economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three months while British consumer morale hit its lowest in almost three years in December.

U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent to $98.44 per barrel after government data showed inventories fell to their lowest level since the week to December 26, 2008.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)