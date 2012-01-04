NEW YORK Oil hit a seven-week high on Wednesday on worries about a European Union ban on Iranian oil sales, while investors dumped stocks and the euro on fears Europe's debt crisis will make it harder for sovereigns and banks to tap markets this year.

EU diplomats said they have reached a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude but have yet to decide when such an embargo would be put in place.

The news sent crude futures higher. Brent February crude reached as high $113.97 per barrel, its highest since November 14, before paring gains to trade up 0.82 percent at $113.05 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil futures slipped 0.04 percent to $102.92 per barrel.

Analysts said the move was relatively restrained as there was no detail on when any such sanctions would be implemented, and some said that the sanctions' potential to affect the oil price may be exaggerated.

"There's an anticipation that it might lead to an escalation of military activity in the region, but we think this is overplayed," said Gareth, Lewis-Davies, energy strategist at BNP Paribas.

"You have to look at whether it has an immediate impact on purchases and it seems it does not. Also most Iranian oil is purchased outside the EU and United States, with India and China big buyers."

Iran has ready alternatives to an EU embargo and intends to keep up exports of some 2.3 million barrels per day this year, a senior Iranian oil official told Reuters.

The news of the EU agreement came after Iran on Tuesday threatened to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf, which sent crude prices up more than 4 percent to settle at their highest since November 15.

Spot gold also rose as crude rallied, reversing losses to edge up 0.7 percent to $1,613.19 an ounce.

EURO ZONE SPOTLIGHT

Stocks and the euro struggled after Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit, priced a 7.5 billion euro capital hike at a massive discount. That level, in turn, could discourage other lenders from tapping the market to raise money.

Data also suggested the region's banks remain wary of lending to each other, with commercial lenders' overnight deposits at the European Central Bank hitting a new record high of 453 billion euros.

"The market is pressured by European banks today, but this could change once again once we get a good set of economic data," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

Analysts expect euro-zone funding pressures to intensify this year, with 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion euros in government bonds and more than 200 billion euros in collateralized debt maturing in the first quarter.

A subdued German bond auction underscored those worries. The euro zone's largest economy sold 4.057 billion euros of 10-year government bonds.

Bids for the Bunds amounted to 1.3 times the amount offered, an improvement over a previous November sale that was one of the country's least successful since the introduction of the euro.

The debt sold at an average yield of 1.93 percent, lower than the 1.98 percent from November.

The sale was "much better than November's auction, but not particularly great either," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.61 percent after hitting a five-month high on Tuesday, boosted by manufacturing data from the United States and China.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking euro zone index, which has many constituents exposed to the euro-zone debt crisis, fell 3.6 percent.

U.S. stocks also fell, with the Dow Jones industrial average off 0.21 percent, the Nasdaq Composite Index down 0.32 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index sliding 0.37 percent.

The single currency slipped 0.96 percent to $1.2925, within striking distance of its 2011 trough of $1.2858, hit in the last week of December.

The declines came after a stock market rally on Tuesday sparked by a better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report. At the same time, the euro reached its highest in a week at $1.3077.

(Additional reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Simon Falush in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)