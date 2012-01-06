Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Data showing strong growth in the U.S. labour market and the lowest jobless rate in almost three year lifted the U.S. dollar on Friday, but oil prices fell and equities stalled as the upbeat figures failed to ignite investors.

The Labor Department report showing a fall in the unemployment rate to 8.5 percent, from a revised 8.7 percent in November, offered the strongest evidence yet of an accelerating U.S. economy.

The euro hit an almost 16-month low against the dollar as the data underscored the increasingly divergent fortunes of the U.S. and European economies.

Strong economic data in the past had helped the euro as investors became more tolerant of risk, but investors are now being driven more by the evidence that the U.S. economy is strengthening while Europe appears headed toward recession.

"We'd gone a long time where good data was, paradoxically, not good for the dollar," said Robert Sinche, global head of currency strategy at RBS in Stamford Connecticut. "It looks like we may be turning the corner on that."

Still, U.S. stocks fell and U.S. Treasuries erased early losses to turn higher. Crude oil futures also pared early gains and wavered as the dollar gained.

The U.S. unemployment data was not a total surprise after a strong private payrolls report on Wednesday, said Michael Marrale, a managing director at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"The number was actually good, but it hit the whisper," Marrale said. "So, it's in line with what people were expecting."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.79 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,402.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.69 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,281.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.48 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,680.34.

The dollar got a big boost against the euro and the yen on the employment data.

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.32 percent at 81.195, while the euro was down 0.41 percent at $1.2728.

Euro zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment soured at the end of 2011, pointing to recession. Retail sales for the bloc fell a worse-than-expected 0.8 percent in November from October, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed.

The market is seen staying on edge and the euro under pressure ahead of Italian and Spanish government bond sales next week, viewed as the year's first big fundraising tests for struggling euro zone countries.

U.S Treasury debt prices rose after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said more monetary accommodation should be considered to help the housing sector and stimulate the country's "frustratingly slow" economy.

The 30-year bond price gained 19/32, leaving its yield at 3.03 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 8/32, driving their yields back below 2 percent at 1.97 percent.

Dudley told the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Forum that the U.S. unemployment outlook was still unacceptably high.

"Overall, the employment report was strong, but a lot of work is needed to get unemployment down to a more a normal level," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers.

The strong dollar weakened the price of crude futures and countered lingering concern over a possible oil supply disruption due to tension between Iran and the West.

Crude was still on course to rise more than 4 percent in the first week of 2012 after Iran threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil route, in retaliation for tighter U.S. sanctions and a possible ban on its crude exports to Europe.

Brent crude futures wavered near break-even, up 7 cents to $112.81 a barrel. U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 29 cents to $101.52 per barrel.

Spot gold prices fell $2.90, or 0.18 percent, to $1,619.50.

(Editing by Leslie Adler)