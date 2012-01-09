Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The euro rose slightly while global stocks faltered on Monday as worries over Europe's weak economy and banking, coupled with caution ahead of Italian and Spanish debt sales this week, left riskier assets vulnerable to a downslide.

Wall Street posted modest gains and stocks declined in Europe, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy told Greece it will get no more aid until it agrees to a debt swap with creditors.

The German and French leaders insisted after talks in Berlin that private-sector bondholders must share in reducing Greece's debt burden, while new European and International Monetary Fund lending was also needed.

Still, investors were skeptical that European politicians could deliver an effective plan to resolve the region's debt crisis. They were also cautious ahead of this week's debt sales by Italy and Spain, their first bond auctions of the year.

"Availability of credit is drying up and deleveraging is hitting the economy at the same time," said Constantine Ponticos, managing director of research at Pareto Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon, in London.

In a sign of investor unease, Germany sold 3.9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills with a negative yield - the first time this has happened at an auction. The sale meant buyers of the bills preferred to pay the German government to keep their money rather than receive interest.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.27 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,374.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.21 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,279.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.80 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,676.01.

Banking stocks led shares lower in Europe, with UniCredit (CRDI.MI) among the worst movers, falling 12.8 percent, as it began a rights issue to bolster its capital.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares eased about 0.5 percent to close down at 1,008.69.

The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.1 percent following a weaker session on Asian markets.

The euro got a small lift from news that Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned after a scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.

The euro rebounded from a 16-month low against the dollar as participants pared short positions, but they remained overwhelmingly bearish ahead of this week's events.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2735, while the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc traded slightly higher on Hildebrand's resignation.

But simultaneous deleveraging and austerity will lead to further downside for the euro," Ponticos said. Currency specialist Pareto has $45 billion in assets under management.

Recent data showed euro net short positions at their largest ever recorded, making the currency vulnerable to short covering. Further declines are widely anticipated as fears over sovereign funding persist and as the euro zone grapples with a recession that should keep European Central Bank policy accommodative.

Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N), perceived as a bellwhether to broader economic growth due to the metal's role in the production of many goods, kicks off the U.S. earnings season after the bell. Investors fear growth might be slowing.

"We are at a point where we need more fundamental data to push the market higher. Alcoa is kicking off the results season today and we want to know if there will be some earnings relief," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund.

S&P 500 fourth-quarter earnings were expected to rise 7.8 percent from a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters forecast, down from a July 1 outlook for growth of 17.6 percent.

Economic data from Germany showed exports jumped in November, suggesting fourth-quarter gross domestic product for Europe's bulwark economy may be stronger than expected, though industrial output that month was subdued and investors remained jittery.

Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yield spreads over German safe-haven benchmarks narrowed, with the market taking a breather after a surge in the two countries' borrowing costs last week.

Italian 10-year paper yielded around 7.19 percent, firmly above the 7.0 percent level widely seen as unsustainable. Spanish equivalent bonds were at 5.62 percent.

U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed as a listless stock market offered little impetus for investors to shift their positions ahead of this week's $66 billion in coupon supply.

The lack of concrete progress on the euro-zone debt crisis after a meeting between French and German leaders kept a safe-haven bid for bonds and limited early losses.

"Stocks opened a little weaker than expected and that added some bids into our market," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 9/32 to yield 1.93 percent.

Brent crude futures fell in volatile trade as traders weighed concerns about the euro zone against Iran's threats to shut a key oil-shipping route.

February Brent crude futures were 67 cents lower at $112.39 a barrel, after gaining more than 5 percent last week. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February U.S. light crude futures were down $1.06 at $100.50 a barrel.

Spot gold prices fell $4.70 to $1,611.60 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by William James and Neal Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Barry and; Dan Grebler)