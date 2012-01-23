NEW YORK The euro rose to three-week highs against the dollar and world stocks edged up on signs a deal may be reached on a Greek debt restructuring, giving some hope that the euro zone crisis will be contained.

Oil prices gained more than $1 a barrel as EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from the start of July.

In Europe, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin told reporters in Paris that a deal with private-sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, at the same event, said he wanted a second bailout program for Greece to be in place by March.

While the euro zone crisis is far from over, analysts said a deal for Greece could signal a bit more stability for the country.

The euro was up more than 1 percent at $1.3037, hitting its strongest since early January.

"Obviously anytime we talk about Greece everyone wants to be a little optimistic, (to have) a reason to buy back the euro after its downfall at the end of last year, but it's always a tricky thing," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher, while the broad MSCI world equity index, which is up over 5 percent for the year so far, gained 0.7 percent on the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.65 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,744.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.41 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,319.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.13 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,795.83.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 12/32, the yield at 2.0653 percent.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures were up $1.31 at $111.17 a barrel.

The ban of Iranian oil by the EU ministers elicited further threats from Teheran to close the key Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.5 percent, while in Japan, the Nikkei ended little changed.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London and Luciana Lopez in New York)