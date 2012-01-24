A woman looks at an electronic panel showing prices of stocks during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

NEW YORK The euro retreated from a three-week high and world stocks slipped on Tuesday as the latest setback in efforts to restructure Greek debt triggered fresh worries about a messy default for the country.

Oil and gold prices also fell, with gold following the euro's lead.

Euro-zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to help restructure Greece's debt, sending negotiators back to the drawing board.

Without aid, Athens will not be able to pay back 14.5 billion euros in maturing bonds in March, which would trigger a difficult default that would hurt the euro zone's financial system and potentially hit the global economy.

Investors have been on edge for months over the implications of a messy Greek default and worries about the larger euro-zone debt crisis, keeping markets in a volatile trading pattern.

"Everyone from rating agencies to investors are losing patience with Greece and coming to the realization that a resolution to the country's debt troubles may not be reached until the eleventh hour when a deal is put together haphazardly," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The euro slipped 0.04 percent against the dollar to $1.302, after notching a three-week high on Monday.

Analysts said the euro may be positioned for a pause after a strong short-covering rally this past week.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.4 percent to 314.93, while major U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower.

The setback in talks over Greece's debt overshadowed data indicating Europe's economy may avoid recession.

Markit's Flash Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Composite Index (PMI), a reliable indicator of overall economic performance, showed the euro zone's economy grew in January for the first time since August, confounding forecasts for a contraction.

The earnings of some large U.S. corporations, including Dow components McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), DuPont (DD.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), failed to ignite much enthusiasm among investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 37.08 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,671.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,314.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 2.22 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,786.39.

Solid quarterly earnings at both McDonald's and J&J were overshadowed by worries on the companies' outlooks. Shares of McDonald's, which have recently been on a tear, shed 2.4 percent.

DuPont's stock edged up 0.1 percent to $49.41, reversing earlier losses after the company's quarterly revenue missed estimates. A sharp drop in demand for DuPont, especially for solar and electronic materials, offset higher prices.

The U.S. earnings period appears to be off to a weaker-than-usual start, with the percentage of companies beating estimates so far at 58 percent, down sharply from comparative performances at this point in the earnings cycle in recent reporting periods.

While the outlook for the U.S. economy has been better than that of Europe, the United States still suffers from high unemployment. Investors will listen closely to what U.S. President Barack Obama says about initiatives on jobs, taxes and housing in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

In overseas stock markets, an index of European stocks fell 0.3 percent.

OIL, GOLD AND U.S. BONDS EASE

Brent crude oil prices declined as investors focused on the likely repercussions of any Greek default on the global economy and the demand for energy.

ICE Brent crude for March delivery settled at $110.03 a barrel, dipping 55 cents, or 0.50 percent.

Gold fell after hitting a six-week high in the previous session as the euro paused its recent rallies.

Spot gold was last down 0.7 percent on the day at $1,665.10 an ounce.

In the U.S. Treasury market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note declined just 2/32 in price, with the yield at 2.06 percent, even with the yield of 2.06 percent late on Monday.

"This most recent upmove in yields seems to have calmed a little bit," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at 4Cast, Inc., referring to Monday's selling. "I guess people have realized there's no sense in getting ahead of themselves before the Fed."

The Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on Tuesday, its first of 2012. On Wednesday, the policy statement and news conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that are to follow the meeting's conclusion will mark the start of a new practice of announcing policymakers' interest-rate projections.

Many market participants also see a chance that the Fed will announce a specific inflation target. But no one can guess exactly how the Fed will communicate these new pieces of information.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Additional reporting by Emily Flitter and Julie Haviv in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)