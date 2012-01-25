Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK The dollar weakened and world stocks rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve encouraged investors with a promise to keep U.S. interest rates at ultra-low levels at least until late 2014 to support the economic recovery.

The Fed's pledge added to additional market-supporting news earlier in the day, such as Apple's stellar results and strong German economic data, and helped offset lingering concerns about the outcome of Greece's debt talks.

U.S. government debt prices rallied after the Fed's statement on rates. In an unprecedented step toward greater transparency, the U.S. central bank announced a little later that it was adopting an inflation target of 2 percent.

The Fed also released for the first time individual policymakers' forecasts for the federal funds rate, at which banks lend to each other. Those showed most Fed members expect rates to rise only around 2014, which means they will remain at exceptionally low levels for longer than investors had expected.

"This is dollar negative," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com at Bedminster, New Jersey. "Extending low rates until late 2014 is longer than markets were expecting."

The euro rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.305, erasing early losses. The single currency was also supported by a report showing German business sentiment rose for the third month in a row in January, beating market expectations.

Pressure will likely remain on the euro, however, as investors worry the European Central Bank may have to write down its holdings of Greek debt, which would crimp its ability to purchase debt from other troubled peripheral euro zone countries.

"Uncertainty over the Greek debt talks and disappointment that there has still been no deal is spoiling the party for the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

The Greek government said it hopes to complete talks on a deal with its private creditors as early as this week, despite euro finance ministers' rejection of an initial plan.

The dollar also trimmed early gains against the yen triggered by news that Japan posted its first trade deficit since 1980. It last traded up 0.3 percent against the Japanese currency, at 77.90 yen.

APPLE SOARS, WALL ST RECOVERS

The Fed's low interest rate pledge, coupled with Apple's blow-out earnings, allowed Wall Street to resume its rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 55.36 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,731.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.71 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,322.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 26.16 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,812.80.

Shares of the iPhone maker (AAPL.O) soared as much as 8 percent in early trading, hitting an all-time high of $454.45 after it announced quarterly results that blew past market expectations. They were last up 6.5 percent at $447.58.

"We do believe the company should examine a meaningful dividend closely and are intrigued by the possibilities around any sizable acquisitions that could improve its wireless and online services," Barclays Capital wrote in a note to clients, referring to Apple's results.

Global stocks gained 0.48 percent according to the MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS. But in Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 ended 0.5 percent lower on debt fears.

Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose 12/32 in price after the Fed extended the horizon for lower rates, sending yields down to 3.1394 percent.

U.S. crude oil prices closed 0.45 percent higher, at $99.40 per barrel, after the Fed issued its statement.