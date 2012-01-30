Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The euro and U.S. stocks tumbled one percent on Monday as investors worried European leaders would not agree on a deal to ease Greece's debt burden in time to avoid a messy default in that country.

European leaders were struggling to reconcile fiscal austerity with economic growth on Monday at a summit due to approve a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and put finishing touches to a German-driven pact for stricter budget discipline.

The summit comes as Greece and its creditors wrangled in recent days to restructure its debt, a bumpy process that has alternately fed hopes of an agreement and fears of a disorderly default.

"The inability of Greece and Germany to agree on a budget deal increases the likelihood that Greece will have to leave the euro zone, an event that would be a shock to the system," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.

In the U.S. stock market, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 103.46 points, or 0.82 percent, at 12,557.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.60 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,303.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.81 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,790.74.

Bank stocks, seen as most exposed to Europe's debt problems, helped lead the way lower in the United States and Europe.

Currencies considered safe havens firmed, with the euro slumping 1.01 percent against the U.S. dollar to $1.3091. The dollar meanwhile fell against the yen to 76.52 yen, its lowest since unilateral Japanese intervention in foreign exchange markets in late October.

Meanwhile, Portugal's slide towards becoming the next Greece, and needing a second bailout, gathered pace as banks raised the cost of insuring government bonds against default and insisted the money be paid up front instead of over years.

On Monday it cost a record 3.9 million euros to insure 10 million euros of Portuguese debt.

U.S. and European data did little to boost investor confidence.

Consumer spending in the United States was flat in December as households took advantage of the largest rise in income in nine months to boost their savings, setting the tone for a slowdown in demand early in 2012.

And while business confidence in the euro zone strengthened in January for the first time since early 2011, analysts said the data masked a growing gap in performance between Germany and the rest of Europe.

"We expect the recession in the euro zone will end in the spring," said Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank. "But we can also see that the divergence in the euro zone is increasing and that is of great concern."

Highlighting those concerns, Spain's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2011 for the first time in two years and looks set to slip into a long recession.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Spain was not going to meet its existing growth target for 2012, adding to pressure on Spanish bond yields and the rising cost of insuring its debt against default.

A Greek debt restructuring deal with private creditors is needed before agreement can be reached on a second bailout package, which Athens needs to meet a 14.5 billion euro repayment on its debt due in mid-March. Otherwise Greece faces a messy default that could reverberate through global markets.

The MSCI world equity index was down 0.62 percent to 315.71, having weakened in Asian trade where investors were returning from the long Lunar New Year holidays. The benchmark index hit its highest level since August last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for the next three years.

In a potentially positive sign, Italy's longer-term borrowing costs fell to their lowest since October at an auction of five- and 10-year bonds, seen as a test of the country's ability to raise the funds it needs to meet this year's heavy refinancing schedule.

COMMODITIES RETREAT

Oil prices were also in retreat on Monday, dipping below $111 a barrel after an expected Iranian vote to suspend crude exports to Europe was postponed and markets continued to wait for a deal on Greek debt.

Brent crude futures were slightly off at$111.02 a barrel and U.S. crude was down 0.93 percent to $98.63 a barrel. Both contracts gained more than 1 percent last week.

Gold ticked lower, having earlier hit a seven-week high. The precious metal was still supported by safe-haven buying after the slower-than-expected U.S. GDP data on Friday.

Gold hit a high of $1,739 an ounce at one point, its strongest since December 8, but then edged down to $1,727.04 an ounce. Bullion, which struck a record high $1,920 last September on concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis, is on track for a gain of more than 10 percent this month.

(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York and Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)