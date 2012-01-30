NEW YORK The euro and stocks fell on Monday as an agreement to restructure Greek debt remained elusive and new signs of stress in the Portuguese debt market renewed fears that the European debt crisis remained at risk of contagion.

Although talks between Greece and its private bondholders made some progress over the weekend, no agreement had been reached before the start on Monday of a European Union summit where a permanent bailout fund for the region is to be approved.

In addition, the yields on Portuguese government bonds rose to a euro-era record high as investors worried that Portugal might seek a second European bailout, following in Greece's footsteps.

"The promise of concluding Greek talks has not been delivered, and people don't expect too much good news coming out of the European Union summit because already a lot has been promised and announced," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. "On top of that, people are worried that Portugal may follow Greece."

A Greek debt restructuring deal with private creditors is needed before agreement can be reached on a second bailout package, which Athens needs to meet a 14.5 billion euro repayment on its debt due in mid-March. Otherwise Greece faces a messy default and, some say, a potential euro-zone exit.

The yield spread between Portuguese and German 10-year government bond yields widened past 1,500 basis points for the first time in the euro era on Monday as investors feared it may eventually have to restructure its debt.

The Portuguese/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened by about 140 bps on the day to 1,511 bps. Two-year Portuguese yields rose more that 200 bps at 19.70 percent.

An auction of Italian government bonds went off smoothly but did little to calm concerns.

The euro plunged against the dollar, surrendering an early six-week high, and dropped to a 4-1/2-month low versus the safe-haven Swiss franc as investors bet there will be little resolution in the near term on a Greek debt deal.

"After so many disappointments and debate on the Greek issue, the market is expecting very little to be agreed to in the short term," said Michael Woolfolk, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.

The single currency was last down 0.9 percent to $1.3102, according to Reuters data, down from a six-week high touched in early trade but off a low of $1.3074 in the New York session.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro fell to a 4-1/2-month low at 1.2034 francs, according to Reuters data.

"Today's EU summit could fail to lastingly appease investors' concerns," said Valentin Marinov, a London-based strategist for Citi. "As a result, euro/dollar can lose most of its pre-EU summit gains in coming weeks. This will be a repetition of a pattern of pre-summit gains and post-summit losses we have observed in the past."

In equities markets, U.S. and European stocks fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 81.44 points, or 0.64 percent, to 12,579.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 8.88 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,307.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.88 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,806.67.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally finished 1 percent lower at 1,030.34 points, the lowest close since January 16, after hitting a six-month high last week.

Banking stocks led losses on concerns that there still was no solution from talks between Greece and its private bondholders. French lenders were particularly weak after President Nicolas Sarkozy of France said a financial transaction tax would be set at 0.1 percent on transactions in French securities.

The MSCI world equity index was down 0.87 percent to 314.93, after it weakened in Asian trade where investors were returning from the long Lunar New Year holidays. The benchmark index hit its highest level since August last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for the next three years.

Meanwhile, Portugal's slide towards becoming the next Greece, and needing a second bailout, gathered pace as banks raised the cost of insuring government bonds against default and insisted the money be paid up front instead of over years.

On Monday it cost a record 3.9 million euros to insure 10 million euros of Portuguese debt.

U.S. and European data did little to boost investor confidence.

Consumer spending in the United States was flat in December as households took advantage of the largest rise in income in nine months to boost their savings, setting the tone for a slowdown in demand early in 2012.

And while business confidence in the euro zone strengthened in January for the first time since early 2011, analysts said the data masked a growing gap in performance between Germany and the rest of Europe.

"We expect the recession in the euro zone will end in the spring," said Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank. "But we can also see that the divergence in the euro zone is increasing and that is of great concern."

COMMODITIES RETREAT

Oil saw choppy trading. Prices declined in early trade after an expected Iranian vote to suspend crude exports to Europe was postponed. But Brent and U.S. crude futures briefly turned positive as investors eyed the potential for Iran to make good on that threatened export halt.

Brent crude futures slipped to $111.04 a barrel and U.S. crude fell to $99.22.

Gold hit a high of $1,739 an ounce at one point, its strongest price since December 8, but then edged down to $1,730.54 an ounce. Bullion, which struck a record high $1,920 last September on concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis, is on track for a gain of more than 10 percent this month.

(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Nick Olivari in New York and Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)