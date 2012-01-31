Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Remote/Sonya Schoenberger

LONDON The euro, shares and commodities all gained on Tuesday encouraged by hopes for a Greek bond deal this week, and after European leaders backed a pact that is hoped will help tackle the underlying causes of the region's debt crisis.

U.S. stock markets look set to carry on the gains, helped by Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fourth-quarter profit which narrowly beat Wall Street's expectations.

"For markets, it looks as if the trend is to trade higher in the absence of further bad news emanating from Europe," said Bill O'Neill, Chief Investment Officer for EMEA at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

But even as debt fears eased, economic worries about the euro zone were deepening as unemployment in the region hit a record high in January, adding to pressure on EU leaders to find ways to boost growth.

The euro was up 0.4 percent to just under $1.3170, edging towards its six-week high of $1.3235 reached last week.

A Greek debt deal is necessary to release bailout funds and prevent a chaotic debt default in March. Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress", and aimed to have a definitive agreement by the end of this week.

The news also calmed fears that Portugal might need a second rescue package as Lisbon's borrowing costs soar while equity investors saw it as a signal to resume buying shares.

There is also hope that next month's second cheap, long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) by the European Central Bank will ease pressure on banks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares rose 0.9 percent to 1,039.94 points, after ending at a two-week closing low on Monday. The index has now risen 3.8 percent for January as a whole, and is on track for its strongest monthly gain since October.

Bank stocks, many of which have large exposures to euro zone debts, were among the top gainers as Greek fears receded, with the euro zone banks index up more than 2 percent.

"The market is currently keeping aside the various risk factors like the possibility of a Portuguese debt restructuring on hopes of more liquidity injection by the major central banks," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist, at Societe Generale.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept the door open for more quantitative easing, and a Reuters poll showed the ECB will allot 325 billion euros at its next three-year refinancing operation due on February 29.

EQUITIES BULLS RULE IN 2012

Asian markets also extended their strong start to the year, helping send the MSCI world equity index up 0.6 percent to 317.40.

The global stocks index is set for its strongest month since October with a rise of around 6 percent in sight for January, which would easily beat its 4.5 percent gain in the same month of 2006, before the financial crisis struck.

Emerging equities have also had a stellar start to the year with Asian shares, excluding Japan, posting double-digit gains in January, and global emerging markets on track for an 11.3 percent rise - its strongest January rise since 2006.

The new fiscal pact approved by 25 of the 27 countries in the European Union on Monday sets strict new measures on sovereign budget discipline, intended to prevent a repeat of the massive overspending behind the region's debt crisis.

The deal sent the price of German debt futures down 16 ticks to 139.51 as demand for one of euro zone's safest and most liquid assets eased from recent extremes.

"The move that we are seeing is based on the idea that at least the politicians didn't disappoint investors too much," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank.

The EU agreement was seen helping stall Monday's selling pressure on Italian debt. Ten-year yields fell 5 basis points to 6.05 percent, while the Spanish equivalent eased two basis points to 4.83 percent.

Portugal's 10-year government bond yields eased back under 17 percent level to around 16.5 percent after touching euro-era highs on Monday of around 17.4 percent that had stoked fears that Lisbon may become the next Athens.

Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel as supply worries added to hopes that a Greek debt deal and European budget agreement would help support stronger global economic growth and higher demand for fuel.

Investors were worried about oil supplies from OPEC's second-largest producer, Iran, as the United States considered more sanctions, on top of a European embargo on Iranian oil, to step up pressure on Tehran to halt its nuclear programme.

Gold is on target for its biggest monthly gain since August, rising 0.1 percent to $1,743.30 an ounce, having earlier touched $1,744.80, its highest since mid-December and up some 11.4 percent for the month to date.

