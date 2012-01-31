Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK Commodity prices rose and global equities edged higher on Tuesday, spurred by investors' hopes Greece is close to resolving its debt crisis, but U.S. stocks faltered on concerns about corporate earnings and weak economic data.

Progress toward a Greek debt deal and a European budget agreement late Monday lifted oil prices on the notion they would help support stronger global economic growth and lead to higher fuel demand.

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he hoped to reach deals by the end of the week with Greece's private creditors over restructuring 200 billion euros of debt and with its international lenders on conditions tied to a second bailout.

The comments lifted the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares by 0.7 percent and put European equities on track for their best month since October. MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.1 percent to 315.99.

The optimism steadied U.S. equity markets, which were pulled lower by mixed corporate earnings and disappointing economic data.

"We've been worried about Europe for two years now, and it seems that for the moment the market is giving EU leaders credit for beginning to build a lasting resolution," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York. "There are still many miles to go before we sleep, but these are steps in the right direction."

Still, weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence readings, coupled with slower-than-expected growth in U.S. manufacturing in December and Midwest business activity in January, damped the appetite for risk and weighed on equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.36 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,598.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.71 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,309.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.77 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,805.17.

The euro slipped 0.03 percent to $1.3121 and U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed as the optimism over new bailouts in the euro zone ebbed and as investors prepared for Federal Reserve purchases of long-dated debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 6/32, with the yield at 1.82 percent, but the 2-year U.S. Treasury note was flat, yielding 0.22 percent.

Oil also rose on worries about supplies from OPEC's second-largest producer, Iran, as the United States considered more sanctions, on top of a European embargo on Iranian oil, to step up pressure on Tehran to halt its nuclear program.

North Sea Brent crude for March delivery rose 96 cents to $111.71 a barrel. U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.22 to $100.00 per barrel.

"Prices are moving upwards with general sentiment as stock markets strengthen and as the dollar eases," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"Supply worries are preventing a price drop, despite the fact that markets are oversupplied. As long as these supply risks remain in play, prices are unlikely to drop much below where they are now, and Brent should not stray too far from $110," Fritsch added.

Spot gold prices rose $8.14, or 0.47 percent, to $1737.60 an ounce.

(Reporting By Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)