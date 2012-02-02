Passersby look at an electronic board displaying a rise in major market indices around the world, outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Asian shares and the euro gained on Thursday as global manufacturing data soothed fears about global economies deteriorating on the back of the ongoing euro zone debt crisis, while falling European debt yields also improved sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average opened up 0.6 percent.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 54.1 in January, the strongest pace in seven months, while the ADP National Employment Report showed the private sector added 170,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain in three months but in line with forecasts.

The U.S. government labour market report is due on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, an above-estimate Chinese manufacturing output suggested the world's second-largest economy looked set for a soft landing, while Germany's manufacturing sector grew for the first time in four months in January.

"PMIs in the U.S., China, Germany are more resilient than expected, encouraging heavy money to finally step in as the holy combination of PMIs above 50 and loose monetary policy means buying risk," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

The euro inched 0.1 percent higher to $1.3170, having reached a high of $1.32187 on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar, seen as a gauge for risk appetite, stuck near a three-month high against the U.S. dollar hit the day before.

The recovery in risk appetite weighed on the dollar, pushing its index measured against key currencies to an eight-week low of 78.623 on Wednesday. The dollar also hovered near a three-month low of around 76 yen touched the previous session.

"Risky assets and cyclical currencies are reacting positively to resilient activity in China, signs of stabilisation in Europe, and the ongoing recovery in the U.S.," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a research note.

They noted that January saw a rise in virtually all types of asset classes, due in part to investors buying back assets they spent most of 2011 selling.

Greece was nearing a deal on the long-awaited debt swap with its private bond holders and to secure a bailout from global lenders to avoid a default, but lingering risks in the euro area pose a threat to the ongoing risk rally, they said.

"A clear resolution on Greek restructuring remains elusive," the analysts said.

Greece's prime minister will urge the country's political leaders in the next few days to seek backing for more austerity after the International Monetary Fund warned this was key to securing the new bailout Athens needs to avoid a messy default.

Bankers said the bond swap deal, which will mean real losses of about 70 percent for Greek bond holders, is essentially done. But the second bailout and any official sector participation must be agreed before announcing a deal as all elements are interlinked.

Optimism that the euro zone debt crisis may avoid taking a turn for the worse revived some demand for the region's sovereign debt, sending yields down on highly indebted countries which had just recently been shunned by investors due to concerns about their funding ability.

Yields on Portugal, Spain and Italy fell while thawing tension helped ease interbank lending rates in Europe, thanks to the European Central Bank's commitment to keep abundant funds in the system.

Improved sentiment spread to Asian credit markets, with spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index narrowing by 6 basis points early on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies)