NEW YORK Stocks and the euro seesawed on Thursday as data signaling further improvement in the U.S. labor market and remarks viewed as bullish from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke were offset by concerns over Europe's festering debt crisis.

Bernanke, in testimony to Congress, said he was seeing signs that some of the uncertainty dampening U.S. business investment, including European banking woes, might be waning.

But Bernanke said it was too soon to say whether the United States would remain unscathed by troubles beyond its borders.

"Bernanke is a little more bullish on the economy than expected," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "That sent the dollar lower and the euro higher, but I don't know how long it will last."

The euro advanced briefly against the dollar before trading down almost 0.2 percent at $1.3137.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, with the dollar index up 0.1 percent.

U.S. stocks seesawed in a tight range, with winners and losers pushed by earnings reports, while a drop in U.S. jobless claims pointed to a further, but slowly, healing labor market.

U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but investors were reluctant to make big bets before the release on Friday of the government's monthly jobs report.

"The jobless claims continue the trend of decent news, though there have also been other indications of a general loss of momentum," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.

"That suggests we're in the right ballpark with estimates for the jobs report, but also that we aren't likely to see a huge upside surprise."

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data for January is expected to show a rise of 150,000 jobs, according to analysts in a Reuters survey. That's below the 200,000 jobs added in December, as some holiday workers were laid off.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.27 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,712.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.84 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,325.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.38 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,858.65.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note erased earlier price losses and turned slightly positive ahead of Friday's jobs report. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32 in price yield 1.83 percent.

European shares hit a fresh six-month closing high on news of U.S. weekly jobless claims. Miner Xstrata and commodity trader Glencore led the risers on confirmed merger talks. Xstrata jumped 9.9 percent, and Glencore climbed 6.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hit a six-month closing high. The index closed up 0.2 percent at 1,059.45 points.

The unresolved debt crisis in the euro zone kept investors on edge.

This week's European Union summit was "largely insufficient" in tackling the crisis, said Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker, who heads the euro zone's group of finance ministers. He described Greek debt talks as "ultra-difficult.

Athens is scrambling to wrap up talks on a 130-billion-euro rescue plan and a bond swap deal before big bond redemptions come due in March.

MSCI's all-country world equity index gained 0.28 percent to 321.67. The emerging market index rose 1.4 percent.

Brent oil fell as a large gain in U.S. crude inventories sent West Texas Intermediate prices tumbling to a six-week low ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report, a vital indicator on the economic recovery.

Brent crude oil rose 51 cents to settle at $112.07 a barrel after trading much of the session near break-even.

U.S. crude settled down $1.25 to $96.36.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $9.80 an ounce at $1,759.30.

