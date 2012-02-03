Specialist trader Jason Hardzewicz (L) of Barclay's Capital gives prices to traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Stocks jumped and the dollar climbed on Friday as a surge in U.S. job creation fueled investor optimism about the world's biggest economy.

The January jobs report propelled the Nasdaq index to an 11-year high, with European stocks closing at their highest level in more than six months.

The data also lowered expectations for more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with analysts saying a brightening economy could support fewer arguments for stimulus.

U.S. job creation last month far outstripped analysts' expectations, with the unemployment rate dropping to a near three-year low of 8.3 percent. In addition, the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector unexpectedly accelerated to its highest level in nearly a year.

"It's certainly supportive of the U.S. recovery and suggests that (labor market) momentum is gathering pace," said Brian Dolan, chief market strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "From a trading standpoint, it's positive for risk, but it also lowers the prospects for QE3, which is dollar-positive," he added, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing program.

With the U.S. recovery showing signs of gaining momentum, analysts said the Federal Reserve could have less reason to step into markets with another round of quantitative easing to add liquidity. "The possibility of QE3 probably gets pushed back to the second half of the year," said Dolan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.48 points, or 1.14 percent, at 12,849.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 17.29 points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,342.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.73 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,902.41.

European shares surged past a resistance level, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closing up 1.59 percent at 1,076.27.

In a bullish move, the FTSEurofirst 300 index broke past its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 points from its February 2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a major resistance level.

The index could climb to 1,113.73, the level it reached in late July 2011 before it retraced to its September 2011 low.

The euro fell to a session low against the dollar after the jobs data, as investors saw little chance of further Fed easing anytime soon.

"In the tug of war between QE3 hopes and news of a stronger U.S. economy, the latter appears to be winning out," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The euro last traded at $1.3115, down 0.33 percent. The dollar was last at 76.51 yen, up 0.41 percent, after touching a session high of 76.74 yen.

The dollar's advance against the yen also eased expectations Japan would step into foreign exchange markets to brake the currency's growing strength.

"The Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance will be rejoicing because the Japanese are the single biggest beneficiaries of today's strong jobs number," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, adding that "the pressure to intervene has been instantly lifted."

Prices of U.S. Treasuries, often considered a safe haven in times of economic turmoil, plunged after the data.

According to Jefferies, dealers were long Treasuries by $91.859 billion on January 25 -- the second-highest long position on record.

They are now likely unloading these positions after the stronger than expected payroll number and ahead of the Treasuries planned $72 billion in new three-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds supply next week.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 33/32, its yield at 1.9364 percent.

Crude oil also advanced on the U.S. data, with Brent crude up 0.62 percent at $112.76 a barrel and U.S. crude up 0.29 percent at $96.64 a barrel.

GREEK DEBT TALKS IN THE BACKGROUND

The strong U.S. data took center stage, with worries about ongoing talks between Greece and its creditors on a debt restructuring deal taking a secondary role.

Uncertainty about progress in debt swap talks in Athens colored the early market activity amid signs euro zone governments putting the finishing touches on more emergency funding for Greece may have to beef up their contributions.

Euro zone governments working on the second Greek financing package may have to add 15 billion euros more than expected, EU sources said on Friday, to help recapitalize the Greek banking sector once the private-sector deal is struck.

Athens is scrambling to wrap up talks on a 130-billion-euro rescue plan and a bond swap deal before big bond redemptions come due in March.

There were also signs of life in the moribund euro zone from a business survey showing the private sector economy snapped a four-month decline in January and expanded, albeit very weakly and roughly in line with earlier flash estimates.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Rodrigo Campos and Steven C. Johnson in New York; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and Dan Grebler)