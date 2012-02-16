A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Stocks and the euro rallied on Thursday on strong U.S. economic data and news that euro zone leaders were on track to approve a crucial bailout for Greece.

The European common currency erased all of its losses against the dollar after a euro zone official said EU leaders were putting the finishing touches to a second bailout for Greece that is needed to avoid a chaotic debt default.

The news further boosted U.S. stocks, which were already trading higher after reports showed U.S. jobless benefits claims unexpectedly fell to near a four-year low last week and U.S. housing starts for January rose more than expected.

"The jobless data is another brick in the wall, another example of the fact that slowly but surely - slower than we'd like - our economy is bouncing back," said Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at Direct Access Partners LLC in New York.

"Still, global macro issues are always going to trump what's going on in the U.S., at least this global issue (Europe)."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 111.97 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,892.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 11.81 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,355.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 24.87 points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,940.70.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 erased losses to edge up slightly at 1,075 points. World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS were 0.23 percent higher.

The euro rose 0.31 percent to $1.311 after falling as low as $1.29744 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since January 25.

As investors moved into stocks, prices of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 13/32, sending their yield up to 1.9775 percent.