HONG KONG Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank, while strong U.S. consumer confidence data and a drop in oil prices bolstered Wall Street.

Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion euros of cheap funds on offer from the ECB later on Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200 billion to 750 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The euro and commodity currencies held steady in early trade with the former within easy reach of a 2-1/2 month peak of $1.3486 hit last Friday and on track to end the month up 3 percent, its best performance since October.

Asian stocks were firmer, taking a cue from overnight gains in the U.S. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan added 0.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to a fresh seven-month high and was on track for its best February in two decades.

The S&P 500 pierced the 1,370 level and rose above its March 2011 peak after U.S. consumer confidence hit a one-year high in February, as optimism about the labor market outweighed concerns over higher gasoline prices in the world's largest economy.

The sharpest drop in oil prices in 2-1/2 months helped to ease concerns that rising energy costs, fed by tensions over Iran's nuclear program and other supply-related issues in the Middle East, would hurt the global economy.

U.S. crude oil futures settled down $2.01 a barrel and were trading slightly lower, down 0.1 percent, early Wednesday.

Precious metals were also strong with silver rallying more than 4 percent on Tuesday, while gold raced toward $1,800 an ounce ahead of the ECB's offer of cheap loans to banks.

Following the ECB's cash injection, market attention will turn to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee due at 1500 GMT.