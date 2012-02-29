Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks reversed early gains in late morning trade on Wednesday , prompting questions on whether the market's slow and steady rally of the past few months was about to end, amid an unexpected selloff in the euro.

The market's reversal came after bearish remarks on the U.S. economy, in particular the country's job market, by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which some traders said may have accelerated the declines.

Two hours after the open, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 57.52 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,947.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 5.94 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,366.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 13.08 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,973.68.

The euro hit a session low of $1.3346 against the greenback.

Oil prices fell for a third straight day, with London's Brent crude down 0.6 percent at $120.84 a barrel.

