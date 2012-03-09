TOKYO Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.

Preliminary results of Greece's bond swap are expected at 0600 GMT. Ahead of that, officials said there had been a strong take-up of the offer, which would open the way for Athens to secure funding needed to avoid a default.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index rose 0.3 percent while Japan's Nikkei average opened up 1.5 percent, after global stocks had posted their best day in more than two months on Thursday.

The euro was at $1.3272, not far from an overnight high of $1.3291, and commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar held on to early gains made on confidence the Greek bond swap would go through, to be steady around $1.0640.

"News about Greece is generally positive and is expected to underpin the euro in the near-term, while expectations the European Central Bank wouldn't lower interest rates also will spur buy back in the euro," said Yuji Saito, director of the foreign exchange division at Credit Agricole Bank in Tokyo.

"But we need to see the announcement and more details before we are convinced. Even when a messy default is prevented, the upcoming election in Greece next month will be the next risk factor," he said.

The ECB kept interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and lowered its euro zone growth forecast, but noted that with rises in energy prices, inflation rates are now likely to stay above 2 percent in 2012, with upside risks prevailing.

China will report its February CPI data at 0130 GMT, with markets closely watching for any signs of risks to growth in the world's second-largest economy.

STILL SOME DOUBTS

Greece will top an acceptance rate of 95 percent in a bond swap plan only after collective action clauses that enforce losses on any holdouts are imposed, a government official said.

Another Greek government official had earlier said the participation rate was nearing 95 percent before the 2000 GMT deadline expired. A third official said participation had topped 85 percent on debt regulated under Greek law.

Preliminary results from the offer are expected to be announced officially at 0600 GMT on Friday and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos will hold a news conference before a call with euro zone finance ministers in the afternoon.

A disorderly default by Greece would have triggered much more far-reaching financial damage than the losses its bond holders suffer. A messy default would risk reigniting concerns about financing in other similarly debt-burdened euro zone countries and undermine the euro.

Hopes for Greece and expectations for solid U.S. economic data boosted oil prices on Thursday, with Brent crude settling up 1.1 percent at $125.44 a barrel. U.S. crude added 0.2 percent early on Friday to $106.85 a barrel after settling up 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Friday's U.S. data is expected to show a rise of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs.

Sentiment in Asian credit markets also improved, narrowing the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index by about 4 basis points early on Friday.

