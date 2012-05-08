A trader reacts at his desk in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

LONDON Investors sold European shares and the euro on Tuesday, unnerved by the political stalemate in Greece and the threat of a Franco-German split over policies to tackle the region's debt crisis.

However, markets were less volatile than on Monday when shares initially sold-off in reaction to the weekend's election results before ending the day higher, soothed by news that Spain was prepared to use public funds to help its troubled banks.

Spain is the euro zone's fourth largest economy and investors have focused on its troubles because it would be expensive to provide a bailout similar to the one supporting the much smaller Greek economy.

Greek voters punished the two mainstream parties in Sunday's vote for supporting the austerity conditions of the financial package and now the parties opposed to the bailout must try and form a government.

Financial markets are worried the election results in Greece and France, where president-elect Francois Hollande has also opposed drastic spending cuts, and the problems in Spain, could lead to a new phase of the crisis.

"The overall picture of policy uncertainty at the heart of the euro zone, and the heightened uncertainty over Greece as well are likely to keep the euro under pressure," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX Strategy at Morgan Stanley.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3027 on Tuesday, near the bottom of the $1.30 to $1.35 range it has traded within for most of the year.

In Athens, the Left Coalition party was trying to form a government on Tuesday but the odds are stacked against it and the country may be forced to hold new elections.

The biggest risk for the markets is that political limbo causes Greece to miss the targets set in the bailout deal, meaning it could run out of cash possibly as early as June, setting the stage for its exit from the euro.

Investors are also worried about how French Socialist Hollande, who wants a more growth-centered approach to tackling the debt crisis, can reconcile his policies with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity across the region.

He will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 16.

"The market will be in a wait and see mode and consolidating around $1.30 until we get new indications as to what direction Europe goes from here," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, global head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

SAFETY SOUGHT

The uncertainty favoured safe-haven assets like German government bonds, where the ten-year yield fell 3.4 basis points to 1.57 percent - not too far from a record low of 1.549 percent.

The most actively traded Bund futures contract was 27 ticks higher in early trade at 142.20 having hit a record high of 142.44 in the previous session.

In the share markets, the near-term concerns about the political limbo in Greece weighted on prices with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 percent to 1,029.67 points, while the blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed 0.8 percent to 2,264.95 points.

"People are looking for the next worry, which is that the Greeks will talk for six hours and come to no agreement," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets said.

The Athens General Index was down 0.7 percent after falling 7 percent on Monday.

Spanish banking stocks reflected the weaker tone in European markets falling back after strong gains made on Monday when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said public money could be used as a last resort to aid domestic lenders.

Shares in Santander SAN.MC, the euro zone's biggest bank were down 1.7 percent at 4.815 euros after gaining 4.7 percent in the previous session.

Shares in Dutch telecom firm KPN KPN.AS rose over 20 percent after America Movil, the telecommunication group controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, offered to buy a stake worth up to 3.2 billion euros as a base for potential expansion in Europe.

America Movil, which is seeking up to 28 percent of KPN, said it sees the move as a long-term investment that would give it a presence in Europe at a time when the Mexican group has run out of opportunities to expand at home.

