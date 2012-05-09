Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Global shares slid for a sixth day while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt rose o n We dnesday as the rising cost of addressing Spanish banks' bad debts and a political impasse in Greece fueled fears the euro zone debt crisis would deepen.

The escalating concerns over Europe added to worries about expectations of softer U.S. growth and its impact on the global economy, helping knock the Dow Jones industrial average down for a sixth day and nearly wiping out this year's gains for European shares.

Oil prices slid for a sixth straight session as gold also fell, touching a four-month low that all but wiped out its gains for 2012 as the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to favor the dollar and government debt.

In Germany, the 10-year Bund future hit an all-time high and the 10-year yield fell as low as 1.498 percent. The safe-haven buying briefly pushed yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note below 1.8 percent, a key resistance level.

Bonds later pared gains, pushing prices on the 10-year U.S. Treasury up 4/32 while the yield traded at 1.8262 percent.

"If you look at the uncertainty that is mounting in Europe and the way things are going with our own economy, there is a potential turn that could be very negative" for the global economy, said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

U.S. stocks pared earlier losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.26 points, or 0.55 percent, at 12,860.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.90 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,357.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.48 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,934.79.

In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares fell 0.4 percent to a provisional close of 1,013.55 points.

MSCI's all-country world equity index fell 0.65 percent to 315.61, its sixth loss in a row to near lows last seen in February.

The euro fell as low as $1.2910, its lowest since January 23. It last traded at $1.2944, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.50 percent at 80.105. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.35 percent at 79.570.

Brent crude oil slipped below $112, on track for its longest losing streak in nearly two years, as the political turmoil in the euro zone deepened worries about prospects for fuel demand.

Rising U.S. oil stocks and increased production from Saudi Arabia at a time of economic gloom have helped push oil down from levels near $126 per barrel in April.

Brent crude traded down 35 cents to $112.38 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 83 cents to $96.18.

