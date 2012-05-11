Traders are pictured at their desks at the Frankfurt stock exchange May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Remote/Fabrizio Bensch

NEW YORK Global stocks rebounded on Friday on data that showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than four years in early May, but commodity prices fell after weak data from China reduced demand expectations.

European and U.S. stocks turned higher after the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed nearly twice as many Americans reported hearing about new job gains than fresh job losses, despite a recent slowdown in job growth.

The gains in equity markets helped trim losses in crude oil and led the euro to rebound against the U.S. dollar.

"Households are feeling more comfortable. It's pretty good news for consumer spending," said Gus Faucher, senior macroeconomist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,890.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.38 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,362.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.65 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,953.29.

Gains were held back after JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy knocked financial stocks across the globe.

JPMorgan's shares fell 7.1 percent to $37.85. The KBW index of large U.S. financial service firms fell 0.5 percent. In Europe, the euro zone STOXX banking index fell 1 percent.

European shares erased early losses to end higher, although many investors remained wary over Spain's banks and Greece's political impasse.

The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks pared losses to close up 0.3 percent at 1022.52 points.

The MSCI world equity index also rebounded, just off break-even at 316.07.

The euro rose for a second day after falling for eight straight sessions. Inconclusive Greek election results on Sunday threw the country into political disarray and raised the risk of it exiting the euro zone.

The euro last traded slightly above break-even at $1.2939. It earlier hit a trough of $1.2905, its lowest level since January 23.

The gains in global stocks offset dour news from Europe, where uncertainty over Greece and Spain pushed government debt prices higher. German Bund futures hit a record high at one point.

Prices of crude oil, copper and gold all fell, and an unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices helped debt prices climb.

Plans to support Spain's troubled banks failed to convince investors. The Greek stock market dropped to levels last seen 20 years ago during an earlier crisis over a mechanism to reduce exchange rate swings in Europe before the euro's advent.

German Bund futures rose as high as 143.09, up 48 ticks on the day.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 7/32 in price to yield 1.85 percent.

Crude prices fell below $112 a barrel early in the session after a weak reading of industrial growth in China sparked worries demand may slow from the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

Chinese industrial output expanded in April at its slowest annual pace in nearly three years. When paired with poor trade figures from Thursday, the data suggest China's economy continues to slow after a weak first-quarter performance.

Brent crude futures for June delivery lost 23 cents to $112.50 a barrel.

The U.S. light sweet June contract dropped 50 cents to $96.58 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar index traded up slightly at 80.16, and against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.05 percent at 79.92.