NEW YORK Global stocks slid and the euro hit a four-month low o n Monday on worries about a potential exit by Greece from the euro zone, while China's move to prop up lending raised concerns that a key driver of world growth was weaker that previously thought.

Data pointing to a deeper European recession, along with growing skittishness about the Greek debt crisis, helped push European shares down nearly 2 percent to their lowest levels in more than four months. Stocks on Wall Street touched a three-month low before recovering some losses.

Government debt gained, pushing German yields to record lows, after coalition talks in Greece on Sunday faltered, increasing the chance of mid-June election. A vote on May 6 left Greek political leaders divided on the country's 130 billion euro bailout, with neither side able to form a government.

The yield on U.S. Treasuries, which moves inversely to price, fell to the lowest level since early October, breaking decisively below 1.80 percent, a key resistance point.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 15/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent.

"Treasuries are higher as fears about new political realities in Germany and Greece, global growth and Spanish banks drive investors into safe-haven debt markets," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday, which could embolden the opposition left to step up attacks on her European austerity policies. Merkel said on Mon day the defeat was a bitter setback but would not alter her view on how to achieve growth.

Safe-haven currencies, such as the dollar and the Japanese yen, rose. Expectations are for the euro to continue to fall, driven by speculation over the implications of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.59 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,756.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.92 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,345.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.42 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,916.40.

Compounding the picture for investors was data that showed output at factories in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in March, the latest in a series of disappointing numbers signaling the bloc's recession may not be as mild as policymakers hope.

Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3 percent from February, the EU's Eurostat statistics office said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent increase in March.

Signs of a struggling Chinese economy also weighed on investor sentiment. China cut bank reserve requirements on Sunday to free up an estimated 400 billion yuan for lending in a bid to avert a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended down 1.8 percent at 1,004.20, its lowest close since December 30.

MSCI's measure of world stock markets fell 1.2 percent to 311.11.

German Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the day to an all-time high of 143.69, while German 10-year yields plumbed a record low of 1.434 percent.

Oil fell sharply to extend recent heavy losses as the mounting political uncertainty over Greece and the prospect for slower growth in China weighed on the demand outlook for energy.

Brent crude was down $1.27 to $110.99 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.54 to $94.59 a barrel.

The euro fell 0.54 percent to $1.2845. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.38 percent at 80.571, and against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.21 percent at 79.83 yen.

Analysts said the euro could hit the 2012 low of $1.2623 in coming weeks, with some forecasting a break toward $1.20.