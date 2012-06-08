LONDON European shares, the euro and oil fell on Friday as hopes for a fresh round of global monetary policy easing dimmed and investors' focus swung back to Spain's banking crisis and the prospect of slower economic growth in Germany and China.

Top European shares opened down 0.7 percent, the euro retreated to below $1.25 after a two-week high on Thursday, and Brent crude dipped $1.65 to $98.30 a barrel.

The lack of a clear signal from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on imminent quantitative easing at its June 19-20 meeting in testimony to Congress on Thursday overshadowed what had been a positive reaction in world financial markets to a Chinese interest rate cut.

"I think the Fed is likely to act this month and is currently in the midst of making some political adjustments, while the effect of China's easing aimed at supporting its growth will gradually sink in and help resources-related assets and currencies," said Tetsuro Ii, president of Commons Asset Management.

MSCI's world equity index was down 0.5 percent at 299.65, but it is still set to post the best week since late January, due largely to the belief that central banks will be forced into action by slowing economic growth.

Flagging demand from the euro zone caused a big drop in German exports and imports in April, trade figures on Friday showed, while a deluge of May Chinese data due over the weekend is expected to paint a grim picture.

In the debt market a three-notch ratings downgrade for Spain by Fitch at a time of raised expectations it may need an international bailout spurred demand for safe-haven German bonds, sending the yield on 10-year Bunds down four basis points to 1.34 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Hubbard; Editing by Will Waterman)