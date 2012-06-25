Traders look at computer boards at the stock exchange in Madrid June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

LONDON European shares fell while Spanish borrowing costs rose on Monday as persistent fears about Europe's debt crisis and fresh concerns about global economic growth soured investors' appetite for risk.

The euro weakened broadly on investor scepticism that a June 28-29 European Union summit would make any substantial progress towards tackling the debt crisis, now in its third year and buffeting Spain, the region's fourth largest economy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Friday with leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euros package to revive growth but resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds.

European stocks fell 0.9 percent, retreating for a third successive session after Friday's meeting cooled expectations for a break-through in the debt crisis. The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.4 percent.

"It's difficult to see too big a jump forward from these meetings because we have had so many until now. The past experience tells us not to expect a significant amount of news," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"It's a very much politically-oriented market and that makes it very difficult for investors. Investors are also nervous ahead of the second quarter earnings season."

Investors worry that Europe's debt problems are adding to the slowdown in world economic growth, especially after a flurry of data last Thursday showed weakness in global manufacturing.

LOW EXPECTATIONS

Spanish and Italian borrowing costs rose in the secondary market after falling sharply last week on moves by the European Central Bank to ease funding strains in the banking system.

Spanish 10-year yields jumped 12 basis points to 6.48 percent while the equivalent Italian yields were eight basis points higher at 5.89 percent.

Spanish yields had fallen almost a full percentage point last week from a euro-era peak of 7.31 percent hit on June 19, after the ECB said it would start accepting a wider range of collateral and assets of a lower quality in its lending operations.

But investors fear policymakers will not do enough to prevent Spain and Italy from being sucked further into a debt crisis that has already forced Greece, Portugal and Ireland to seek international bailouts.

The donwbeat tone in riskier assets spurred demand for safe havens, helping German bonds to snap three weeks of losses. Bund futures were last up 59 ticks at 141.47 while U.S. bond prices also rose in Europe, pushing their yields lower.

The euro fell broadly, extending last week's losses. The single currency slid 1 percent against the safe-haven yen to a day's low of 100.05 yen and was last 0.5 percent lower against the dollar at $1.2506.

"There's some nervousness ahead of the EU summit. Reports about the meeting (on Friday) have not intensified hopes or expectations that there will be agreement or any big progress," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.

"At best if we see some small positive steps forward for the banking union it could leave the euro at current levels. But it will be difficult for the euro to stage a lasting rally in the current environment's growth outlook."

(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Nia Williams; Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Anna Willard)