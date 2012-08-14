Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK World stocks and oil prices rose on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data supported risk appetite while tepid growth figures in Europe underpinned expectations for fresh monetary stimulus.

A rise in U.S. retail sales in July, the first increase in four months, added to uncertainty in the bond market over whether growth has slowed to the point at which the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to launch a new round of stimulus when it meets next month, driving down the price of Treasuries.

Prices of German government bonds also fell after data showed that France and Germany, the euro zone's two biggest economies, had withstood a contraction in the currency bloc in the second quarter.

The U.S. retail sales data propelled gains in the dollar against the yen and pushed down the price of gold.

The economy of the 17-nation euro zone contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, although Germany eked out growth of 0.3 percent. But even there, a forward-looking sentiment indicator pointed to poorer performance ahead.

"European markets continue to advance on the lack of incrementally bad news and the hope for further stimulus by the ECB," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets, in London.

The data out of Europe struck a fine balance between keeping alive expectations for stimulus, without unnerving investors who are looking for clues over whether the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank or both will help their economies with more bond purchases in a bid to lower long-term interest rates.

The euro zone data followed worrying Chinese trade figures on Friday and Monday's report showing a slowdown in growth in Japan. Both lent support to the view that central banks will be forced to act as early as next month to boost flagging global growth.

In the United States, the retail sales gains for July, which at 0.8 percent marked the biggest increase since February, followed other data on housing and jobs that have raised hopes that an earlier economic slowdown may prove to be temporary.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index hit its highest level since May 1. The S&P has risen for seven of the last eight sessions, with concerns of risk from Europe's debt crisis still casting a cloud.

"Today's data are supportive of the stock market. That's a healthy development," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.

In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,188.10. The S&P 500 Index was up 2.40 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,406.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.52 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,026.04.

Top European shares ended up 0.66 percent at 1,101.97 points, after taking their biggest tumble in a week on Monday. The global MSCI index rose 0.26 percent to 323.38 points.

Oil prices climbed as the weak European economic data was slightly less gloomy than anticipated, and ahead of a U.S. report expected to show a drop in oil stocks.

Brent crude was up 28 cents to $113.88 a barrel after flirting with its highest level since early May, while U.S. crude rose 55 cents to $93.29 a barrel.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasuries and German Bund prices fell as traders reduced their safe-haven holdings in the wake of the less dire growth data on German and France.

"I don't expect the Fed will be doing anything for at least a month and the same for the ECB," Ameriprise's Joy said.

German Bund futures were down 67 basis points at 142.51, within striking distance of a one-month low set last week.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were down 15/32 in price at 99-4/32 with the yield at 1.719 percent, up 5 basis points. Earlier, the 10-year yield was close to its 100-day moving average of 1.7443 percent, which is a technical indicator that U.S. yields might head higher.

In the currency market, the July improvement in U.S. retail sales helped boost the dollar against the Japanese yen. It was up 0.55 percent at 78.74 yen.

The euro was down 0.02 percent at $1.2329.

In precious metal trading, gold fell 0.63 percent to its lowest level in over a week. It was last at $1,599.10 an ounce, with investors staying cautious while they wait to hear more from the central banks about plans to stimulate growth.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Marc Jones, Jan Harvey and Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)