Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Stocks in major markets rallied on Monday after a survey showed the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month for the first time since May and as the results of Spain's bank stress test drove gains in European financial shares.

The euro rose from a three-week low against the dollar after the U.S. data dented demand for safe-haven assets. But U.S. Treasuries managed to post gains in prices, supported by bond-buying by the Federal Reserve.

The results of the Spanish bank stress test, which were released after the close of European markets on Friday, showed that troubles in the sector were no worse than feared.

Spanish bond yields fell, although uncertainty remained about when Madrid will request a bailout from the European Union.

The Institute for Supply Management, an industry group, reported that its index of U.S. factory activity rose to a reading of 51.5 in September. It was the first time since May that the index topped the 50 threshold that indicates expansion in the sector.

"Numerically, that is a pretty small amount," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois. "But in terms of looking at the number, it's the difference between seeing contraction and seeing growth. So psychologically that's pretty important."

Earlier on Monday, surveys showed factory output in Europe and Asia wilted again last month, indicating that the euro zone has sunk back into recession and providing more evidence that China's economy suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth.

"Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from across the world, markets are looking forward. There is a lot of hope that the worst-case scenario is off the table not only for now, but for good," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.

The MSCI global stock index rose 0.6 percent to 333.60. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares rose 1.42 percent to end at 1,104.71 points.

Wall Street stocks rose after closing out their best third quarter since 2010 on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.11 points, or 0.89 percent, at 13,556.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.61 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,448.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.34 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,117.56.

SPAIN GAIN

Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country is expected to need international help to meet its debt financing needs.

Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's review of Spain's sovereign debt rating. Spain, Europe's fourth largest economy, may be downgraded to junk status, piling pressure on it to seek an international bailout soon.

"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers, senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward pressure on the euro."

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2894. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 78.02 yen.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 3/32 in price, with the yield at 1.6232 percent. Hedging related to corporate issuance also supported Treasuries, after General Electric Co. (GE.N) launched a $7 billion sale of bonds.

Brent crude oil extended gains after the U.S. data, before retreating to last trade 31 cents lower at $112.08. U.S. crude rose 29 cents to trade at $92.48.

"While cyclical activity indicators still paint the picture of a weak recovery, a turn is starting to become evident. ... Further interest-rate cuts and looser fiscal policies will also boost confidence into year-end despite event risk around the U.S. fiscal cliff," said analysts from Merrill Lynch, who expect Brent to hit $120 per barrel before year-end.

Spot gold prices rose slightly to about $1,779 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Edward Krudy, Rodrigo Campos, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)