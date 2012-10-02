A man using a mobile phone is reflected on an electronic monitor displaying share prices at a brokerage in Tokyo September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

LONDON European shares and the euro crept higher after earlier falls on Tuesday as investors decided that news from Spain was encouraging and looked ahead to central bank meetings and data releases later in the week.

The FTSEurofirst index of top European shares, which has outperformed many major indices with a 17 percent rise since June, reflected the uncertainty, dipping when markets opened before recovering by midday to add 0.3 percent at 1107.9 points.

The euro also shrugged off early weakness to climb back above $1.291 but moves were choppy.

Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has signalled it should hold off, European officials said on Monday, adding to the confusion about when aid could arrive.

Spanish media also reported that Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has told party members he will not request aid this weekend.

"It's difficult for markets to get any sense of direction when you have such contrasting comments coming out from Europe," said Alastair McCaig an analyst for spreadbetting firm IG.

"One second you believe the Spanish are about to apply for a bailout, the next we are getting comments from Germany saying they should hold off a bit longer."

Requesting aid would pave the way for the European Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds.

European and global financial markets have been buoyed over the last two months on hopes that a new ECB bond buying plan can put a floor under Spain and Italy's debt troubles and prevent the euro from unravelling.

That has partly countered the effects of weak economic data that point to the euro zone sliding back towards recession, emerging economies such as China faltering and anaemic growth in the U.S., Japan and other major economies.

"People are sitting on their hands and it's noticeable the euro has been in a process of steady reversal since the ECB's decision on the bond-buying programme," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"We're waiting for Spain to do something, judging by various headlines there's still a lot of backroom dealing going on."

MACRO PICTURE

Global shares measured by the MSCI index were up 0.15 percent to 333.56 points. Asian equities. enjoyed small gains overnight following a surprise improvement in the U.S. manufacturing sector and promises of continued support from the Federal Reserve.

Futures prices also pointed to a higher open on Wall Street with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 seen up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

Spanish and Italian bond yields - which move inversely to prices - continued their recent improvement. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 12 basis points lower at 5.78 percent and Italian yields were 4 basis points lower.

Economists and market strategists have been encouraged by the recent progress in the euro zone but believe markets are likely to slow as focus returns to global economic fundamentals.

"If you go into the helicopter and you accept the premise we have removed just about all of the tail risk in the system, we change the mechanics of how we invest from the next EU summit or whatever it is, back to the macro growth picture," said Saxo bank chief economist Steen Jakobson.

"Data has clearly been better than expected for a while but in the last week and a half they have turned down again. That has been one of the reasons for the lack of follow through from (recent Federal Reserve stimulus) QE3."

CENTRAL BANKS IN FOCUS

Gold prices remained close to their highest level of the year while oil prices slipped to $112 a barrel as investors weighed a weaker outlook for fuel demand due to sluggish economic growth.

Europe's debt crisis is set to remain investors' focus for some time, but attention will gradually shift to the November 6 U.S. presidential elections, quarterly earnings and U.S. employment data on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia's central bank, the RBA, kicked off a week of central bank meetings by cutting its main rate by a quarter point to 3.25 percent. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan all follow later this week although none are expected to move rates.

A rise in euro zone producer prices on Tuesday added to economists' conviction that the ECB would not lower its 0.75 percent main rate.

It was the RBA's third cut in six months as the slowdown in China, a strong currency, soft export prices and benign inflation all slow its economy.

The move saw the Australian dollar slip to a one-month low of $1.0305 from around $1.0363 before the announcement, but Australian shares rose 1 percent.

(additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Nia Williams; editing by Anna Willard)