India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
LONDON Signs of a recovery in France and strong sales from tech giant Apple lifted European shares on Wednesday, offsetting the impact of disappointing Chinese factory data, which knocked oil and copper prices lower.
Manufacturing activity across France hit a 17-month high in July according to the latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey, pointing to an emerging recovery in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.
The better-than-expected data, likely to be reinforced by further PMI readings across the euro area due out later, lifted European shares by 0.2 percent in early trade and sent German bond prices lower.
Technology stocks were given a lift after Apple (AAPL.O) posted better than expected second-quarter earnings and strong sales growth for its iconic mobile phone.
But renewed worries about the outlook for China's vast manufacturing sector trimmed gains in Asian shares and hit oil and copper prices and currencies exposed to Chinese demand like the Australian dollar.
Activity in the world's second largest economy slowed to an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered, the flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for China showed, suggesting the economy is still losing momentum.
"The lower reading of the July HSBC Flash China Manufacturing PMI suggests a continuous slowdown in manufacturing sectors thanks to weaker new orders and faster destocking," said Hongbin Qu, chief China economist of HSBC.
After the Chinese data the dollar took back some lost ground, rising 0.4 percent to 99.84 yen, moving away from a one-week low of 99.13 yen touched on Tuesday.
The dollar index extended gains, adding 0.3 percent to 82.153, after it skidded to a one-month low of 81.926 on Tuesday.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.