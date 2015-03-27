Specialist trader Peter Giacchi (R) gives a price just before the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man is reflected on an electronic board displaying a graph of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as rising tensions in the Middle East obscured the investment outlook, while the dollar rebounded.

Crude oil prices were lower due to the dollar's bounce and as the market reassessed the potential impact of the escalating conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and allies carried out air strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday.

The euro was flat at $1.0881, knocked off an overnight high of $1.1052 after the dollar got a boost from encouraging U.S. jobless claims and service sector data.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 119.28 yen after pulling back from a five-week trough of 118.33 struck overnight. The yen, as a safe-haven currency, tends to attracts bids at times of geopolitical tension.

Data on Friday showed Japan's core consumer price index was flat in February compared with a year before, when excluding the effect of last year's sales tax increase, the first time it has not risen in nearly two years. The yen showed little reaction.

U.S. crude was down 2 percent at $50.39 a barrel after jumping 4.5 percent overnight because of the military action in Yemen.

The Saudi-led operation has not affected the oil facilities of major Gulf producers.

But fears the conflict could spread and disrupt Middle East shipments have for now put a floor under the price of oil, which slumped to a six-year low earlier this month.

The air strikes in Yemen and a potential nuclear deal with Iran that could lead to a loosening of sanctions against Tehran would have little near-term impact on oil supplies, Goldman Sachs said.

Among the region's equities, indexes in Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand suffered light losses.

The gainers included Australian and Indonesian shares. Helped by the weaker yen, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent after a loss of 1.4 percent on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent after sliding 1 percent the previous day.

"The conflict in Yemen saw equities on the back foot in Asia yesterday and, should this escalate into a deeper regional conflict, then the risk-off trade is only likely to ramp up," Stan Shamu, a market strategist at IG in Melbourne, said in a note to clients.

Stock markets slumped worldwide on Thursday because of the news from Yemen. Germany's DAX, which hit a record high early last week, shed 1 percent.

Wall Street also closed lower but key indexes there trimmed much of their earlier losses thanks to robust U.S. data.

While keeping a close eye on developments in the Arabian Peninsula, the markets are also waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the session.

Yellen is scheduled to speak on monetary policy and her comments will be closely analysed after the Fed's dovish comments last week bruised the dollar.

(Editing by Eric Meijer and Alan Raybould)