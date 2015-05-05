A pedestrian is reflected in the window of the Australian Securities Exchange with boards displaying stock movements, in central Sydney September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

HONG KONG Asian stock markets retreated on Tuesday and the Australian dollar stumbled after the central bank cut interest rates for the second time in four months as the region's growth falters in the face of slowing demand from China.

Financial spreadbetters expected European markets to open mixed, with Britain's FTSE 100 likely to open 0.7 percent higher, Germany's DAX seen 0.2 percent lower and France's CAC 40 seen down 0.1 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate a quarter point to an all-time low of 2.0 percent to buttress the economy against slowing mining investment and push the stubbornly strong local dollar lower, in line with market expectations.

The Australian dollar fell a quarter of a cent initially, but then quickly rebounded as some investors bet the RBA's current easing cycle might now be over.

"Cautious and uncertain households mean rate cuts are less effective today," said Jasmin Argyrou, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"A low AUD is still the best chance of rebooting the economy, but for that to happen the RBA will need to leave the cash rate at record lows, and for a record length of time," Argyrou said referring to the Australian dollar.

Australian stocks ended flat, while the Australian dollar was changing hands at $0.7908 in volatile trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses and was down 0.5 percent.

In China, benchmark stock indices fell between 1 to 3 percent, led by financials as media reports of tougher margin requirements added to concerns about market liquidity ahead of a new batch of share listings.

Liquidity was lacking with markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand on holiday and little in the way of major economic data on the docket for Tuesday.

This week's most anticipated data, U.S. payrolls, will be released on Friday.

SLOWING GROWTH

A survey released on Monday showed China's factories suffered their fastest drop in activity in a year in April as domestic demand weakend. Surveys for Taiwan and Japan also showed factory activity contracted.

Even market darling India, has disappointed with softening domestic demand weighing on manufacturing growth, while Indonesia on Tuesday reported its slowest growth rate since the global financial crisis.

The overall picture suggests Asian policymakers may have to launch a fresh round of easing, with China and India seen as the most likely to move in coming weeks.

"All this points to more easing by central bankers, although this may prove less effective than in the past," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients.

On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Monday up 0.26 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent and the Nasdaq 0.23 percent.

Stirrings of a recovery in euro zone economic data had helped European shares higher on Monday, but kept sovereign bonds under selling pressure.

Yields on 10-year German bunds climbed to 0.46 percent and levels last seen before the ECB began buying bonds earlier this year.

A sea change across European markets last week saw the biggest rise in German yields since mid-2013 and the sharpest rally in the euro in 3-1/2 years.

The single currency has since faded from a two-month peak of $1.1290 to stand at $1.1145 on Tuesday, in part because the ECB remains committed to its aggressive easing campaign for at least another year.

The euro also lost a bit of ground against the yen, slipping to 133.88 yen from Friday's two-month high of 135.29, while the dollar held at 120.15 yen.

Bracing for a U. election on Thursday that is likely to be the most closely fought in recent history, sterling fetched $1.5122, not far off its one-week low of $1.5091 set overnight. It has fallen more than 2 percent since last Thursday.

In commodity markets, Brent oil hit a 2015 high before slipping as Saudi Arabia considered halting bombing in Yemen to allow the delivery of aid, which eased concerns about oil supply from the Middle East.

Brent crude was quoted slightly higher at $66.50 a barrel, after touching a top of $67.10, while U.S. crude rose a cent to $58.94.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill)