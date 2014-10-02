Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended nearly unchanged on Thursday, while small-cap shares rebounded to end 1 percent higher.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.6 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,801.11, the S&P 500 remained unchanged at 1,946.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.11 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,430.20.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BEIJING A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record.