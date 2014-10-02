Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended nearly unchanged on Thursday, while small-cap shares rebounded to end 1 percent higher.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.6 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,801.11, the S&P 500 remained unchanged at 1,946.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.11 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,430.20.

