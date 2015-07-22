Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Global equity markets fell on Wednesday, pulled lower by a weak revenue forecast at Apple Inc, the world's largest company, while a rebounding dollar after its biggest decline in a month weighed on gold and some stocks.

Apple (AAPL.O) shares tumbled 4.5 percent after the company's fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short of estimates and it missed some targets for iPhone sales.

The poorly received earnings report hit companies with close ties to Apple. In Europe, chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L, a major supplier, tumbled 6.6 percent and German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) fell 5.2 percent.

"Apple is a really big company, and having disappointed a little bit on the sales side of things, does tend to reverberate around the world in technology stocks," said Wouter Sturkenboom, a senior investment strategist at Russell Investments.

European tech stocks shed nearly $6 billion of market value, with the STOXX Europe 600 tech index .SX8P off 1.7 percent.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, said there is concern regarding the lack of organic revenue growth and the strong dollar, which will continue to be a drag, but that effect should moderate over time.

U.S. companies are expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar, which cuts the value of overseas income.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU of leading European shares closed down 0.62 percent at 1,586.46, while MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS was down 0.69 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 81.61 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,837.68. The S&P 500 .SPX slid 5.8 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,113.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 38.42 points, or 0.74 percent, to 5,169.70.

The dollar index .DXY, a gauge of the greenback against a basket of currencies, extended gains after data showed U.S. home resales hit an 8-1/2-year high in June, and was last up 0.24 percent at 97.558.

The euro fell 0.26 percent to $1.0908 EUR=, while the dollar rose 0.11 percent at 124.01 yen JPY=.

Sterling gained in response to minutes from the Bank of England's last meeting that suggested some policymakers support higher interest rates.

The British pound GBP=D4 rose 0.22 percent at $1.5594.

Oil prices fell as U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week, remaining high above the five-year seasonal average, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 91 cents to settle at $56.13 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 dipped below $50 a barrel, trading down $1.67 a barrel to settle at $49.19.

Gold fell more than 1 percent to a five-year low as the bounce in the dollar fuelled downside momentum.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 for August delivery settled down $12 an ounce at $1,091.50.

Copper prices hit a two-week low as worries about demand from top consumer China mounted. Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange closed down 1.7 percent at $5,360 a tonne.

Benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in nearly two weeks as poor sentiment from U.S. corporate earnings reports drove safe-haven buying. Uncertainty ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting capped gains.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.3253 percent.

"The weakness in the stock market over the last two days has helped push Treasuries prices higher," said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)